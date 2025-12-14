Prime Video’s New Holiday Addition Might Be the Most Overrated Christmas Movie Ever

Now that we’re smack in the middle of December, a lot of folks are looking to watch some Christmas movies on their favorite streaming services. There are a lot of holiday classics in the annual rotation for folks, but there’s one particular Christmas movie that feels like it doesn’t quite belong in that December lineup with the others. Everybody has their own taste, and we all have favorites that may be fueled purely by nostalgia, but Love Actually is a special case of a movie that just doesn’t play nearly as well 20+ years after its release.

The controversial Christmas film from 2003 has stuck around in pop culture two decades later, thanks in large part to the memes born from Andrew Lincoln’s “To Me, You Are Perfect” scene. On December 1st, the film got a little easier to watch, as it was added to the streaming lineup on Prime Video.

It feels like you’re either a major Love Actually fan or a total Love Actually hater (I’m firmly in the latter camp). The movie has aged incredibly poorly over the last two decades, though you do wonder sometimes what people even saw in Love Actually when it was first released. Sure, the cast is incredible, but several of its storylines are cliche at best, outright troublesome at worst.

Even with some problematic characters and scenarios, there are at least a lot of great actors stuffed into this cast. Some of the biggest names in the ensemble include Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Martin Freeman, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, Laura Linney, and Alan Rickman.

New Movies on Prime Video

Prime Video had a relatively light lineup of additions at the start of December, at least compared to previous months, but subscribers still got quite a few new titles to check out. Love Actually was surprisingly the only major holiday movie brought onto the service on December 1st, though Prime Video did release the star-studded Christmas original film Oh. What. Fun. a couple days later.

While the holiday fare was lighter than expect this month, the beginning of December did have some great titles join the Prime Video lineup. The streamer brought all 15 seasons of Supernatural to its roster, along with hit movies like Madagascar, Zombieland, Bull Durham, and Invasion of the Body Snatchers. You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s December 1st additions below.

12 Angry Men (1957)

A Haunting in Venice

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bloodsport

Bull Durham

Death on the Nile (2022)

Dog (2022)

Double Impact

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Hackers

Hoosiers

Igor

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Love Actually

Mad Max (1980)

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Max (2015)

Max 2: White House Hero

Notting Hill

Out of Time

Penguins Of Madagascar

Platoon

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

The Birdcage

The Man In the Iron Mask

The Prodigy

Zombieland

Supernatural S1-15

The Merchants of Joy (2025)