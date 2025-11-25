Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max & Other Streaming Services in December 2025

Thanksgiving is upon us, which means that December and the Christmas holiday season aren’t far behind. While we don’t want to rush through the togetherness this week provides, there’s a lot to look forward to when the calendar flips to December — at least on the movie and TV front. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Prime Video have all revealed their complete lineups for December 2025, and we’ve compiled them all into one place.

December is going to see two of the biggest and most talked-about streaming shows return for new seasons. Stranger Things will finish its five-season run on Netflix with a batch of episodes on Christmas, followed by the series finale on New Year’s Eve. Meanwhile, over on Prime Video, the acclaimed Fallout TV series is set to begin airing its second season on December 17th, with new episodes being released each week after that.

You can check out the full December streaming calendar below!

December 1st

NETFLIX

A League of Their Own

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Brightburn

Burlesque

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Christmas Break-In

Downton Abbey

Godzilla

Hollow Man

Joy for Christmas

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Little Women

Pulp Fiction

Stripes

The Ugly Truth

Victoria: Seasons 1-3

What Lies Beneath

The Wolf of Wall Street

Zero Dark Thirty

All The Empty Rooms — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

CoComelon Lane: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love is Blind: Italy (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler — NETFLIX SERIES

Playing Gracie Darling (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES

Troll 2 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – Episode 2

HBO MAX

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Pillow Talk, Season 9 (TLC)

Adult Swim Yule Log (Adult Swim)

Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin’ Out (Adult Swim)

Atomic Blonde

Battle of the Sexes

Bright Leaf

Christmas with the Kranks

Dames

DeLorean

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Girls Trip

Gunsmoke in Tucson

Hidden Figures

I’ll See You in My Dreams (1952)

Illegal

Jim Thorpe: All-American

Jimmy the Gent

Key Largo

Kid Galahad

Larceny Inc.

Law of the Badlands

Little Caesar

Liz and the Blue Bird

Lu Over the Wall

Mad Men, Seasons 1-7

Mandalay

Millennium Actress

Mind Game

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mission to Moscow

My Dream is Yours

Ne Zha

Night and Day

Perfect Blue

Pierrot le fou

Racket Busters

Riffraff

Romance on the High Seas

Santa Fe Trail

Shin Godzilla (GKIDS)

Shining Victory

Shoeshine

Sing and Like It

Song of My City

Summer Wars

Table 19

Taking Woodstock

The Color Purple (1985)

The Colors Within

The Damned Don’t Cry

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

The Goonies

The Matrimonial Bed

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex

The Sea Wolf (1941)

The Seventh Victim

The Shop Around the Corner

They Won’t Believe Me

Tiny Furniture

Trouble Along the Way

Walk Softly, Stranger

Walk the Dark Street

Wedding Crashers

Wilson

Wolf Children

X-Men First Class

Paul Anka: His Way (HBO Original)

HULU

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Black Swan

Crazy Heart

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Doctor Dolittle 2

Epic Movie

Full-Court Miracle

Gremlins

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Home Alone 3

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Home Sweet Home Alone

Legion

Love is Strange

Maggie’s Plan

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Night School (2018)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Roll Bounce (2005)

17 Again

Straight Outta Compton

Superbad

The Leisure Seeker

The Meddler

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Twas The Night…….

When the Bough Breaks

Wild (2014)

PEACOCK

10 Cloverfield Lane

300

2012

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

All The Money In The World

Bad Words

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Black Nativity

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Cheaper By The Dozen

A Christmas Carol

Creed

Creed II

Creed III

Die Hard

Erin Brockovich

Everest

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Gladiator

Jingle All The Way

Just Friends

Kajillionaire

The King of Kings

The Martian

Meet The Fockers

Meet The Parents

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

The Night Before

Pacific Rim

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

Pixels

Pride And Prejudice

Public Enemies

Rock Of Ages

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Tammy

Trading Places

Troy

Unaccompanied Minors

Bel-Air, Season 4 – 2 New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Confessions of Octomom, Season 1 (Lifetime)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)

Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2025 – Finale (NBC)

PARAMOUNT+

22 Jump Street

A Christmas Blessing

A Christmas Carol (1984)

A Night At The Roxbury

A Single Man

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

Addams Family Values (1993)

American Hustle

American Renegades

American Sniper

Angel Falls Christmas

Annihilation

Batman (1989)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Returns (1992)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994)

Boomerang

Braveheart

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chicago

Christmas Cupid

Christmas on Windmill Way

Coneheads

Disturbia

Django Unchained

Downsizing

Ella Enchanted

Ernest Saves Christmas

Extract

Failure to Launch

Fargo

Father of the Bride (1991)

Fences

Footloose (2011)

Forrest Gump

From Dusk Till Dawn

Get Him Back for Christmas

Gone Baby Gone

GoodFellas

Head of State

Hotel for Dogs

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Hustle & Flow

I See You

Ida Red

Inglourious Basterds

Interstellar

Jungleland

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Monster Trucks

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

My Little Pony: The Movie

No Country for Old Men

Nobody’s Fool

Norbit

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Once Upon a Christmas Wish

Paddington

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)

Pulp Fiction

Raging Bull

Rain Man

Rounders

Safe

Save the Last Dance

Scary Movie 2

Selma

Serendipity

Shaft (2000)

She’s the Man

Shutter Island

Smallfoot

Snatch

Something’s Gotta Give

Southside With You

Sunset Boulevard

Taxi Driver

The Addams Family (1991)

The Angry Birds Movie

The Aviator

The Doors

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

The Fighter

The Hateful Eight

The Hunt for Red October

The Island

The Italian Job (2003)

The Last Airbender

The Mexican

The Natural

The Ring (2002)

The Romantics

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Truman Show

The Untouchables

The Wolf of Wall Street

This Christmas

Tooth Fairy

True Grit (2010)

Virtuosity

We Are Marshall

Guns Up streaming premiere

PRIME VIDEO

12 Angry Men (1957)

A Haunting in Venice

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bloodsport

Bull Durham

Death on the Nile (2022)

Dog (2022)

Double Impact

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Hackers

Hoosiers

Igor

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Love Actually

Mad Max (1980)

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Max (2015)

Max 2: White House Hero

Notting Hill

Out of Time

Penguins Of Madagascar

Platoon

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

The Birdcage

The Man In the Iron Mask

The Prodigy

Zombieland

Supernatural S1-15

The Merchants of Joy (2025)

TUBI

The Angry Birds Movie

Appaloosa

Arthur Christmas

The Assistant

Babylon A.D.

Batman Begins

Barbie

Call Me Claus

Carlito’s Way

Cat People

Catch Me If You Can

The City of Lost Children

The Client

Clique

Climax

C’mon C’mon

Colombiana

Community (Seasons 1&2)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Cop Out

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Dark Places

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Dog (2022)

A Dog’s Way Home

Donnie Brasco

Eight Below

Enough

Ex Machina

Eyes Wide Shut

The Faculty

The Family That Preys

Faster (2010)

The Fighting Temptations

First Sunday

The Flash

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Friendsgiving

Frozen River

Genus: MLK/X

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gods of Egypt

Gone in Sixty Seconds

Good Burger

The Good Mother

Grease

The Green Knight

Green Room

Hannibal

The Happytime Murders

Hardcore Henry

Harry and the Hendersons

The Heat (2013)

The Help (2011)

The Hitcher (2007)

The Hole in the Ground

House at the End of the Street

Hustlers

I Love You, Man

I, Robot

Jack and Jill

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Jumping the Broom

Keanu

Kingdom of Heaven

Laggies

Life After Beth

Little

Little Man

Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Love & Basketball

Machete Kills

Malcolm X

Man on Wire

Medusa Deluxe

The Meg

Meg 2: The Trench

Men (2022)

The Menu

Moonlight

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Night Before

Nostalgia

Obsessed

Oculus

Only Lovers Left Alive

Our Family Wedding

Out of the Furnace

Overboard (1987)

Pain and Glory

Patch Adams

The Perfect Guy

Pet Sematary (2019)

Pleasantville

Proud Mary

Reindeer Games

Richie Rich

Road House (1989)

Room (2015)

Rosewood

Run All Night

The Rundown

Running on Empty (2024)

Safehaven

Sausage Party (2016)

Say Yes to the Dress (Seasons 3-11, 14-15, 18)

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed

Seabiscuit

Second Act

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Silence of the Lambs

Slice

Slither

The Souvenir

Spawn

Spring Breakers

Starman

Straight Outta Compton

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminator

Think Like a Man Too

Torque

Total Recall (2012)

Ultraviolet

Underworld (2003)

Unstoppable

Vertical Limit

War

The Warriors

The Wolf of Wall Street

December 2nd

NETFLIX

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 2

Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

DISNEY+

Dancing With the Holidays – Streaming at 8pm ET

Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

HBO MAX

Capital One MLB Open

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 63 (Food Network)

New Orleans: Soul of a City (CNN Original Series)

“The Hidden Homeless,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East (HBO Original)

HULU

Griffin in Summer (2025)

The Devil Conspiracy

PEACOCK

The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher, Season 1 – Premiere (Oxygen)

Unusual Suspects, Season 1-8 (WB)

Married To El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks (Oxygen)

PARAMOUNT+

Band Aid

I, Daniel Blake

5-Star docuseries premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Oh. What. Fun. (2025)

December 3rd

NETFLIX

The Northman

My Secret Santa — NETFLIX FILM

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 3 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) – Two-Episode Premiere

CMA Country Christmas

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6) – New Episodes

RoboGobo – Holiday Episode

HBO MAX

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 7 (HGTV)

HULU

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere

Hunting Mr. Nice: How to Catch a Cartel Kingpin: Complete Season 1

Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army: Complete Season 1

The Missing Millionairess: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

93rd Annual Christmas In Rockefeller Center

Exatlón Estados Unidos: All-Stars, Season 10 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)

PARAMOUNT+

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 2)

PRIME VIDEO

Bullet Train

TUBI

All About the Andersons

All Fun and Games

December 4th

NETFLIX

A Lot Like Christmas

Forrest Gump

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls (2024)

The Abandons — NETFLIX SERIES

The Believers: Season 2 (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES

Fugue State 1986 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

I Wish You Had Told Me (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

Lali: Time to Step Up (AR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

About Face, Season 1 (TLC)

Cheap A$$ Beach Houses, Season 1 (HGTV)

Dunkman, Season 1

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1D (Max Original)

Architecton (A24)

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley (HBO Original)

HULU

I Love You… But I Lied: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Stadium Lockup: Complete Season 1

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2

PEACOCK

Didi

National Heads-Up Poker Championship, Season 1

Christmas in Nashville (NBC)

December 5th

NETFLIX

Jay Kelly (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

Love and Wine (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

The Making of Jay Kelly (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The New Yorker at 100 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

The Price of Confession (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Owning Manhattan: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw (Disney+ Original) – Premiere

The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 13) – Premiere

Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts – Premiere

HBO MAX

Batwheels, Season 3A (Cartoon Network)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 205 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 247 (HGTV)

The Family McMullen (2025)

HULU

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 13 Premiere

Inheritance (2025)

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

PARAMOUNT+

Transformers: EarthSpark specials

PRIME VIDEO

The Phoenician Scheme (2025)

ONE Championship (2025)

TUBI

A Mother’s Confession

December 6th

DISNEY+

Phineas and Ferb Recap: Percy Jackson – Premiere

HULU

Fatal Destination: Complete Season 1

The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 2

My Lottery Dream Home: Complete Season 18

1000-lb Roomies: Complete Season 1

Ugliest House In America: Complete Season 6

PRIME VIDEO

Surely Tomorrow (2025)

December 7th

NETFLIX

Babylon

Cast Away

HBO MAX

The Christmas Showdown (OWN)

PEACOCK

Reality Hot Seat – Premiere (Peacock Original)

TUBI

Emily the Criminal

December 8th

NETFLIX

Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 8 (TLC)

HULU

Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 2

PEACOCK

Bel-Air, Season 4 – Finale, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Children of the Snow, Season 1 (WB)

Go On, Season 1 (NBC)

Here Come the Irish, Season 2 – Premiere (Peacock Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Predators documentary premiere

TUBI

Arlington Road

Coffee and Cigarettes

Cruel Intentions

Destination Wedding

Fanny and Alexander

In the Mood for Love

Inland Empire

Joe Bell

Murphy Brown (2018)

Paris, Texas

Triple 9

December 9th

NETFLIX

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Badly in Love (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Blood Coast: Season 2 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – Episode 3

Monsters Funday Football – Live at 8pm ET

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+ Original) Season 3 – All Episodes Streaming

HBO MAX

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2I (Cartoon Network)

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House (Magnolia Network)

PEACOCK

The Croods: A New Age

Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)

Password, Season 3, Episode 100 (Holiday Special) (NBC)

Renfield

PRIME VIDEO

Transformers: The Last Knight

December 10th

NETFLIX

The Accident: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Record of Ragnarok: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Simon Cowell: The Next Act (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) – Two New Episodes

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+ Original) Season 2 Premiere – Two Episodes

Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny (Season 1)

HULU

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere

Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas

PRIME VIDEO

Merv (2025)

December 11th

NETFLIX

The Fakenapping (SA) — NETFLIX FILM

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2 (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Lost in the Spotlight (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

Man Vs Baby (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Town (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Wizkid: Long Live Lagos (HBO Original)

HULU

The Death Coast: Complete Season 1

Lovely Complex: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Girl Taken (2025)

Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny: Complete Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 3

PEACOCK

The Fabelmans

A Motown Christmas (NBC)

PARAMOUNT+

Little Disasters limited series

PRIME VIDEO

The Game Awards

TUBI

Rogue

December 12th

NETFLIX

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1: episodes 5-7

City of Shadows (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Home for Christmas: Season 3 (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era – Two Episode Premiere

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show – Premiere

HBO MAX

Stolen Children (HBO Original)

This Is Spinal Tap

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh (HBO Original)

HULU

Neighborhood Watch (2025)

Plane (2023)

Under Fire (2025)

PEACOCK

Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, Season 1 – Finale (USA)

NBC’s Year In Review Presented By Access Hollywood (NBC)

PARAMOUNT+

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 2 premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Tell Me Softly / Dímelo Bajito (2025)

TUBI

Hag

December 13th

NETFLIX

The Talented Mr. Ripley

HBO MAX

Vantara: Sanctuary Stories, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

HULU

Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Season 8

House Hunters International: Complete Season 199

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Rock The Block: Complete Season 6

Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 5

Super Mega Cakes: Complete Season 1

PARAMOUNT+

Family, Film and TV Awards

December 14th

NETFLIX

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

HBO MAX

Toad and Friends, Season 1D

Very Merry Mystery (OWN)

December 15th

NETFLIX

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Christmas at the Chalet

The Christmas Classic

Christmas on the Alpaca Farm

The Creature Cases: Chapter 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – Episode 4

HBO MAX

Assassination in the Valley of the Kings (Discovery)

The Bold Type, Seasons 1-5

Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread (CNN Original Series)

Truck U, Season 21

White House Christmas (HGTV)

HULU

The Unknown Country (2022)

TUBI

Sharp Stick

Tinsel Town

December 16th

NETFLIX

Castle Rock: Seasons 1-2

Culinary Class Wars: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

The Secrets We Bury (ID)

“MisinfoNation: White Genocide,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

HULU

Chevalier (2023)

PEACOCK

Polite Society

PRIME VIDEO

Joker: Folie à Deux

December 17th

NETFLIX

The Manny: Season 3 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Murder in Monaco (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

What’s In The Box? — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) – Two New Episodes

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) – Season Finale

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

SuperKitties (Season 3) – New Episodes Including a Holiday Episode

HBO MAX

Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen (HBO Original)

HULU

Farmer Wants a Wife Australia: Complete Seasons 13 and 14

Farming for Love Canada: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Secret Crush: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

PEACOCK

The Voice, Season 28 – Finale (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

Fallout S2 (2025)

December 18th

NETFLIX

10DANCE (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

Emily in Paris: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Saving Yellowstone with Dennis Quaid, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? (HBO Original)

HULU

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 12

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025

The Making of a Heart Attack: Complete Season 1

WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1

American Sweatshop (2025)

PEACOCK

Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

Human Specimens (2025)

December 19th

NETFLIX

A Time For Bravery (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Breakdown: 1975 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Great Flood (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

DISNEY+

Discovered by Disaster (Season 1) – Premiere

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era – Episodes 3 & 4

HBO MAX

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 248 (HGTV)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9F (Cartoon Network)

HULU

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts: Special Premiere

PEACOCK

Jigsaw

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (2022)

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw X

Saw: The Final Chapter

Spiral

PARAMOUNT+

DORA season 4 premiere

TUBI

Seven Samurai

Mo’ Waffles

December 20th

DISNEY+

Inside the Enchanted Waterways – Premiere

HBO MAX

Adult Swim’s The Elephant (Adult Swim)

HULU

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2

Long Lost Family: Complete Seasons 3-6

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3

Playboy Murders: Complete Season 3

Sherri Papini: The Untold True Story: Complete Season 1

London Calling (2025)

PRIME VIDEO

The Creator (2023)

December 21st

HBO MAX

Secrets in the Sand, Season 2 (Science)

December 22nd

NETFLIX

The Closer: Seasons 1-7

Elway — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sicily Express (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – Episode 5

HBO MAX

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires (2025)

The Last Captains, Season 1 (Discovery)

HULU

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Complete Season 2

PEACOCK

Supernatural, Season 1-15 (The CW)

PRIME VIDEO

A Minecraft Movie (2025)

Miss Sophie – Same Procedure as Every Year (2025)

TUBI

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern (Seasons 1-9)

High and Low

December 23rd

NETFLIX

Eden

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

“The Exorcists,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

HULU

Strange Harvest (2025)

PEACOCK

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo)

PARAMOUNT+

The Kennedy Center Honors

December 24th

NETFLIX

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Goodbye June (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

Tom Segura: Teacher — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

DISNEY+

Made in Korea (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere

Parent Wars (Season 1)

Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) – Two New Episodes

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

HBO MAX

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 40 (Food Network)

Ne Zha II (A24)

HULU

Made in Korea: Two-Episode Series Premiere

American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7

Parent Wars: Complete Season 1

December 25th

NETFLIX

Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)

DISNEY+

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

HBO MAX

Happy And You Know It (HBO Original)

December 26th

NETFLIX

Cover-Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era – Final Two Episodes

HBO MAX

Heaven (HBO Original)

HULU

Finnick 2 (2025)

The Life of Chuck (2024)

PRIME VIDEO

Sinners (2025)

December 27th

HBO MAX

Junk or Jackpot?, Season 1 (HGTV)

HULU

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Season 38

Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 6-8

PEACOCK

The Copenhagen Test, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

December 28th

HBO MAX

Home Reimagined, Season 1B (Magnolia Network)

My Pet Ate What!?, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

PEACOCK

Despicable Me 4

PARAMOUNT+

A GRAMMY® Celebration of Latin Music

December 29th

NETFLIX

Members Only: Palm Beach — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – Episode 6

HBO MAX

Celebrity IOU, Season 11 (HGTV)

Two Guys Garage, Season 24

PRIME VIDEO

The Naked Gun (2025)

TUBI

The Bachelor (Seasons 2-4, 6-13, 20-22)

The Bachelorette (Seasons 2-7, 14-16)

The 400 Blows

Rashoman

Solaris (1972)

December 30th

NETFLIX

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ricky Gervais: Mortality (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

DISNEY+

Project Runway (Seasons 5-8)

HULU

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 5-8

PEACOCK

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane, Season 1 – Finale (E!)

PRIME VIDEO

A Cinderella Story

Blade (1998)

Blade II

Dark Shadows (2012)

Free Willy

He’s Just Not That Into You

In the Heart of the Sea

Music and Lyrics

Practical Magic

Project X

Ready Player One

The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Legend of Tarzan

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Wrath of the Titans

December 31st

NETFLIX

Sleeping with Other People

Stranger Things 5: The Finale — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)

DISNEY+

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Season 1)

Little Angel (Season 8)

Made in Korea (Hulu Original) – Episodes 3 & 4

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Strangest Things (Season 3)

HBO MAX

Building Outside the Lines, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

HULU

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1A

Grand Prix of Europe (2025)

Together (2025)

PARAMOUNT+

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (live stream only)