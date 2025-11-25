Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max & Other Streaming Services in December 2025

Thanksgiving is upon us, which means that December and the Christmas holiday season aren’t far behind. While we don’t want to rush through the togetherness this week provides, there’s a lot to look forward to when the calendar flips to December — at least on the movie and TV front. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Prime Video have all revealed their complete lineups for December 2025, and we’ve compiled them all into one place.
December is going to see two of the biggest and most talked-about streaming shows return for new seasons. Stranger Things will finish its five-season run on Netflix with a batch of episodes on Christmas, followed by the series finale on New Year’s Eve. Meanwhile, over on Prime Video, the acclaimed Fallout TV series is set to begin airing its second season on December 17th, with new episodes being released each week after that.
You can check out the full December streaming calendar below!
December 1st
NETFLIX
A League of Their Own
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Brightburn
Burlesque
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Christmas Break-In
Downton Abbey
Godzilla
Hollow Man
Joy for Christmas
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
Little Women
Pulp Fiction
Stripes
The Ugly Truth
Victoria: Seasons 1-3
What Lies Beneath
The Wolf of Wall Street
Zero Dark Thirty
All The Empty Rooms — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
CoComelon Lane: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love is Blind: Italy (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler — NETFLIX SERIES
Playing Gracie Darling (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
Troll 2 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – Episode 2
HBO MAX
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Pillow Talk, Season 9 (TLC)
Adult Swim Yule Log (Adult Swim)
Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin’ Out (Adult Swim)
Atomic Blonde
Battle of the Sexes
Bright Leaf
Christmas with the Kranks
Dames
DeLorean
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Girls Trip
Gunsmoke in Tucson
Hidden Figures
I’ll See You in My Dreams (1952)
Illegal
Jim Thorpe: All-American
Jimmy the Gent
Key Largo
Kid Galahad
Larceny Inc.
Law of the Badlands
Little Caesar
Liz and the Blue Bird
Lu Over the Wall
Mad Men, Seasons 1-7
Mandalay
Millennium Actress
Mind Game
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mission to Moscow
My Dream is Yours
Ne Zha
Night and Day
Perfect Blue
Pierrot le fou
Racket Busters
Riffraff
Romance on the High Seas
Santa Fe Trail
Shin Godzilla (GKIDS)
Shining Victory
Shoeshine
Sing and Like It
Song of My City
Summer Wars
Table 19
Taking Woodstock
The Color Purple (1985)
The Colors Within
The Damned Don’t Cry
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
The Goonies
The Matrimonial Bed
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
The Sea Wolf (1941)
The Seventh Victim
The Shop Around the Corner
They Won’t Believe Me
Tiny Furniture
Trouble Along the Way
Walk Softly, Stranger
Walk the Dark Street
Wedding Crashers
Wilson
Wolf Children
X-Men First Class
Paul Anka: His Way (HBO Original)
HULU
The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Black Swan
Crazy Heart
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
Doctor Dolittle (1998)
Doctor Dolittle 2
Epic Movie
Full-Court Miracle
Gremlins
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Home Alone 3
Home Alone 4
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Home Sweet Home Alone
Legion
Love is Strange
Maggie’s Plan
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Night School (2018)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Roll Bounce (2005)
17 Again
Straight Outta Compton
Superbad
The Leisure Seeker
The Meddler
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
The Ultimate Christmas Present
Twas The Night…….
When the Bough Breaks
Wild (2014)
PEACOCK
10 Cloverfield Lane
300
2012
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
All The Money In The World
Bad Words
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Black Nativity
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Cheaper By The Dozen
A Christmas Carol
Creed
Creed II
Creed III
Die Hard
Erin Brockovich
Everest
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
Gladiator
Jingle All The Way
Just Friends
Kajillionaire
The King of Kings
The Martian
Meet The Fockers
Meet The Parents
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
The Night Before
Pacific Rim
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 2
Pixels
Pride And Prejudice
Public Enemies
Rock Of Ages
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Tammy
Trading Places
Troy
Unaccompanied Minors
Bel-Air, Season 4 – 2 New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Confessions of Octomom, Season 1 (Lifetime)
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)
Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2025 – Finale (NBC)
PARAMOUNT+
22 Jump Street
A Christmas Blessing
A Christmas Carol (1984)
A Night At The Roxbury
A Single Man
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
Addams Family Values (1993)
American Hustle
American Renegades
American Sniper
Angel Falls Christmas
Annihilation
Batman (1989)
Batman & Robin (1997)
Batman Forever (1995)
Batman Returns (1992)
Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)
Beverly Hills Cop III (1994)
Boomerang
Braveheart
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Chicago
Christmas Cupid
Christmas on Windmill Way
Coneheads
Disturbia
Django Unchained
Downsizing
Ella Enchanted
Ernest Saves Christmas
Extract
Failure to Launch
Fargo
Father of the Bride (1991)
Fences
Footloose (2011)
Forrest Gump
From Dusk Till Dawn
Get Him Back for Christmas
Gone Baby Gone
GoodFellas
Head of State
Hotel for Dogs
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Hustle & Flow
I See You
Ida Red
Inglourious Basterds
Interstellar
Jungleland
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Monster Trucks
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
My Little Pony: The Movie
No Country for Old Men
Nobody’s Fool
Norbit
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Once Upon a Christmas Wish
Paddington
Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)
Pulp Fiction
Raging Bull
Rain Man
Rounders
Safe
Save the Last Dance
Scary Movie 2
Selma
Serendipity
Shaft (2000)
She’s the Man
Shutter Island
Smallfoot
Snatch
Something’s Gotta Give
Southside With You
Sunset Boulevard
Taxi Driver
The Addams Family (1991)
The Angry Birds Movie
The Aviator
The Doors
The Equalizer (2014)
The Equalizer 2 (2018)
The Fighter
The Hateful Eight
The Hunt for Red October
The Island
The Italian Job (2003)
The Last Airbender
The Mexican
The Natural
The Ring (2002)
The Romantics
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Truman Show
The Untouchables
The Wolf of Wall Street
This Christmas
Tooth Fairy
True Grit (2010)
Virtuosity
We Are Marshall
Guns Up streaming premiere
PRIME VIDEO
12 Angry Men (1957)
A Haunting in Venice
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bloodsport
Bull Durham
Death on the Nile (2022)
Dog (2022)
Double Impact
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Hackers
Hoosiers
Igor
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Love Actually
Mad Max (1980)
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Max (2015)
Max 2: White House Hero
Notting Hill
Out of Time
Penguins Of Madagascar
Platoon
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
The Birdcage
The Man In the Iron Mask
The Prodigy
Zombieland
Supernatural S1-15
The Merchants of Joy (2025)
TUBI
The Angry Birds Movie
Appaloosa
Arthur Christmas
The Assistant
Babylon A.D.
Batman Begins
Barbie
Call Me Claus
Carlito’s Way
Cat People
Catch Me If You Can
The City of Lost Children
The Client
Clique
Climax
C’mon C’mon
Colombiana
Community (Seasons 1&2)
Conan the Barbarian (2011)
Cop Out
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
Dark Places
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Dog (2022)
A Dog’s Way Home
Donnie Brasco
Eight Below
Enough
Ex Machina
Eyes Wide Shut
The Faculty
The Family That Preys
Faster (2010)
The Fighting Temptations
First Sunday
The Flash
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
Friendsgiving
Frozen River
Genus: MLK/X
Ghost Rider (2007)
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gods of Egypt
Gone in Sixty Seconds
Good Burger
The Good Mother
Grease
The Green Knight
Green Room
Hannibal
The Happytime Murders
Hardcore Henry
Harry and the Hendersons
The Heat (2013)
The Help (2011)
The Hitcher (2007)
The Hole in the Ground
House at the End of the Street
Hustlers
I Love You, Man
I, Robot
Jack and Jill
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Jumping the Broom
Keanu
Kingdom of Heaven
Laggies
Life After Beth
Little
Little Man
Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Love & Basketball
Machete Kills
Malcolm X
Man on Wire
Medusa Deluxe
The Meg
Meg 2: The Trench
Men (2022)
The Menu
Moonlight
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Night Before
Nostalgia
Obsessed
Oculus
Only Lovers Left Alive
Our Family Wedding
Out of the Furnace
Overboard (1987)
Pain and Glory
Patch Adams
The Perfect Guy
Pet Sematary (2019)
Pleasantville
Proud Mary
Reindeer Games
Richie Rich
Road House (1989)
Room (2015)
Rosewood
Run All Night
The Rundown
Running on Empty (2024)
Safehaven
Sausage Party (2016)
Say Yes to the Dress (Seasons 3-11, 14-15, 18)
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed
Seabiscuit
Second Act
The Secret Life of Pets 2
The Silence of the Lambs
Slice
Slither
The Souvenir
Spawn
Spring Breakers
Starman
Straight Outta Compton
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminator
Think Like a Man Too
Torque
Total Recall (2012)
Ultraviolet
Underworld (2003)
Unstoppable
Vertical Limit
War
The Warriors
The Wolf of Wall Street
December 2nd
NETFLIX
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 2
Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
Dancing With the Holidays – Streaming at 8pm ET
Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular
HBO MAX
Capital One MLB Open
Chopped: Volume 4, Season 63 (Food Network)
New Orleans: Soul of a City (CNN Original Series)
“The Hidden Homeless,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East (HBO Original)
HULU
Griffin in Summer (2025)
The Devil Conspiracy
PEACOCK
The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher, Season 1 – Premiere (Oxygen)
Unusual Suspects, Season 1-8 (WB)
Married To El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks (Oxygen)
PARAMOUNT+
Band Aid
I, Daniel Blake
5-Star docuseries premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Oh. What. Fun. (2025)
December 3rd
NETFLIX
The Northman
My Secret Santa — NETFLIX FILM
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 3 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) – Two-Episode Premiere
CMA Country Christmas
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original)
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6) – New Episodes
RoboGobo – Holiday Episode
HBO MAX
Fixer to Fabulous, Season 7 (HGTV)
HULU
CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere
Hunting Mr. Nice: How to Catch a Cartel Kingpin: Complete Season 1
Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army: Complete Season 1
The Missing Millionairess: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
93rd Annual Christmas In Rockefeller Center
Exatlón Estados Unidos: All-Stars, Season 10 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)
PARAMOUNT+
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 2)
PRIME VIDEO
Bullet Train
TUBI
All About the Andersons
All Fun and Games
December 4th
NETFLIX
A Lot Like Christmas
Forrest Gump
Mean Girls (2004)
Mean Girls (2024)
The Abandons — NETFLIX SERIES
The Believers: Season 2 (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
Fugue State 1986 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
I Wish You Had Told Me (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
Lali: Time to Step Up (AR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
About Face, Season 1 (TLC)
Cheap A$$ Beach Houses, Season 1 (HGTV)
Dunkman, Season 1
Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1D (Max Original)
Architecton (A24)
It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley (HBO Original)
HULU
I Love You… But I Lied: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Stadium Lockup: Complete Season 1
The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2
PEACOCK
Didi
National Heads-Up Poker Championship, Season 1
Christmas in Nashville (NBC)
December 5th
NETFLIX
Jay Kelly (GB) — NETFLIX FILM
Love and Wine (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
The Making of Jay Kelly (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The New Yorker at 100 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
The Price of Confession (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Owning Manhattan: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw (Disney+ Original) – Premiere
The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 13) – Premiere
Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts – Premiere
HBO MAX
Batwheels, Season 3A (Cartoon Network)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 205 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 247 (HGTV)
The Family McMullen (2025)
HULU
The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 13 Premiere
Inheritance (2025)
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
PARAMOUNT+
Transformers: EarthSpark specials
PRIME VIDEO
The Phoenician Scheme (2025)
ONE Championship (2025)
TUBI
A Mother’s Confession
December 6th
DISNEY+
Phineas and Ferb Recap: Percy Jackson – Premiere
HULU
Fatal Destination: Complete Season 1
The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 2
My Lottery Dream Home: Complete Season 18
1000-lb Roomies: Complete Season 1
Ugliest House In America: Complete Season 6
PRIME VIDEO
Surely Tomorrow (2025)
December 7th
NETFLIX
Babylon
Cast Away
HBO MAX
The Christmas Showdown (OWN)
PEACOCK
Reality Hot Seat – Premiere (Peacock Original)
TUBI
Emily the Criminal
December 8th
NETFLIX
Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 8 (TLC)
HULU
Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 2
PEACOCK
Bel-Air, Season 4 – Finale, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Children of the Snow, Season 1 (WB)
Go On, Season 1 (NBC)
Here Come the Irish, Season 2 – Premiere (Peacock Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Predators documentary premiere
TUBI
Arlington Road
Coffee and Cigarettes
Cruel Intentions
Destination Wedding
Fanny and Alexander
In the Mood for Love
Inland Empire
Joe Bell
Murphy Brown (2018)
Paris, Texas
Triple 9
December 9th
NETFLIX
The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
Badly in Love (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Blood Coast: Season 2 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – Episode 3
Monsters Funday Football – Live at 8pm ET
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+ Original) Season 3 – All Episodes Streaming
HBO MAX
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2I (Cartoon Network)
Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House (Magnolia Network)
PEACOCK
The Croods: A New Age
Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)
Password, Season 3, Episode 100 (Holiday Special) (NBC)
Renfield
PRIME VIDEO
Transformers: The Last Knight
December 10th
NETFLIX
The Accident: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Record of Ragnarok: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Simon Cowell: The Next Act (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) – Two New Episodes
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas
Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+ Original) Season 2 Premiere – Two Episodes
Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny (Season 1)
HULU
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere
Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas
PRIME VIDEO
Merv (2025)
December 11th
NETFLIX
The Fakenapping (SA) — NETFLIX FILM
Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2 (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
Lost in the Spotlight (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
Man Vs Baby (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Town (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Wizkid: Long Live Lagos (HBO Original)
HULU
The Death Coast: Complete Season 1
Lovely Complex: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Girl Taken (2025)
Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny: Complete Season 1
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 3
PEACOCK
The Fabelmans
A Motown Christmas (NBC)
PARAMOUNT+
Little Disasters limited series
PRIME VIDEO
The Game Awards
TUBI
Rogue
December 12th
NETFLIX
The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1: episodes 5-7
City of Shadows (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Home for Christmas: Season 3 (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era – Two Episode Premiere
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show – Premiere
HBO MAX
Stolen Children (HBO Original)
This Is Spinal Tap
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues
Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh (HBO Original)
HULU
Neighborhood Watch (2025)
Plane (2023)
Under Fire (2025)
PEACOCK
Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, Season 1 – Finale (USA)
NBC’s Year In Review Presented By Access Hollywood (NBC)
PARAMOUNT+
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 2 premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Tell Me Softly / Dímelo Bajito (2025)
TUBI
Hag
December 13th
NETFLIX
The Talented Mr. Ripley
HBO MAX
Vantara: Sanctuary Stories, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
HULU
Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Season 8
House Hunters International: Complete Season 199
Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
Rock The Block: Complete Season 6
Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France: Complete Season 1
Sister Wives: Complete Season 5
Super Mega Cakes: Complete Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
Family, Film and TV Awards
December 14th
NETFLIX
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
HBO MAX
Toad and Friends, Season 1D
Very Merry Mystery (OWN)
December 15th
NETFLIX
A Cowboy Christmas Romance
Christmas at the Chalet
The Christmas Classic
Christmas on the Alpaca Farm
The Creature Cases: Chapter 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – Episode 4
HBO MAX
Assassination in the Valley of the Kings (Discovery)
The Bold Type, Seasons 1-5
Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread (CNN Original Series)
Truck U, Season 21
White House Christmas (HGTV)
HULU
The Unknown Country (2022)
TUBI
Sharp Stick
Tinsel Town
December 16th
NETFLIX
Castle Rock: Seasons 1-2
Culinary Class Wars: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
The Secrets We Bury (ID)
“MisinfoNation: White Genocide,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
HULU
Chevalier (2023)
PEACOCK
Polite Society
PRIME VIDEO
Joker: Folie à Deux
December 17th
NETFLIX
The Manny: Season 3 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Murder in Monaco (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
What’s In The Box? — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) – Two New Episodes
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) – Season Finale
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
SuperKitties (Season 3) – New Episodes Including a Holiday Episode
HBO MAX
Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen (HBO Original)
HULU
Farmer Wants a Wife Australia: Complete Seasons 13 and 14
Farming for Love Canada: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Secret Crush: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
PEACOCK
The Voice, Season 28 – Finale (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Fallout S2 (2025)
December 18th
NETFLIX
10DANCE (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
Emily in Paris: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Saving Yellowstone with Dennis Quaid, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? (HBO Original)
HULU
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 12
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025
The Making of a Heart Attack: Complete Season 1
WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1
American Sweatshop (2025)
PEACOCK
Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Human Specimens (2025)
December 19th
NETFLIX
A Time For Bravery (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
Breakdown: 1975 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Great Flood (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
DISNEY+
Discovered by Disaster (Season 1) – Premiere
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era – Episodes 3 & 4
HBO MAX
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 248 (HGTV)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9F (Cartoon Network)
HULU
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts: Special Premiere
PEACOCK
Jigsaw
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (2022)
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw X
Saw: The Final Chapter
Spiral
PARAMOUNT+
DORA season 4 premiere
TUBI
Seven Samurai
Mo’ Waffles
December 20th
DISNEY+
Inside the Enchanted Waterways – Premiere
HBO MAX
Adult Swim’s The Elephant (Adult Swim)
HULU
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2
Long Lost Family: Complete Seasons 3-6
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3
Playboy Murders: Complete Season 3
Sherri Papini: The Untold True Story: Complete Season 1
London Calling (2025)
PRIME VIDEO
The Creator (2023)
December 21st
HBO MAX
Secrets in the Sand, Season 2 (Science)
December 22nd
NETFLIX
The Closer: Seasons 1-7
Elway — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sicily Express (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – Episode 5
HBO MAX
Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires (2025)
The Last Captains, Season 1 (Discovery)
HULU
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Complete Season 2
PEACOCK
Supernatural, Season 1-15 (The CW)
PRIME VIDEO
A Minecraft Movie (2025)
Miss Sophie – Same Procedure as Every Year (2025)
TUBI
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern (Seasons 1-9)
High and Low
December 23rd
NETFLIX
Eden
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
“The Exorcists,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
HULU
Strange Harvest (2025)
PEACOCK
Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo)
PARAMOUNT+
The Kennedy Center Honors
December 24th
NETFLIX
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Goodbye June (GB) — NETFLIX FILM
Tom Segura: Teacher — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
Made in Korea (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere
Parent Wars (Season 1)
Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) – Two New Episodes
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
HBO MAX
Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 40 (Food Network)
Ne Zha II (A24)
HULU
Made in Korea: Two-Episode Series Premiere
American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7
Parent Wars: Complete Season 1
December 25th
NETFLIX
Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)
DISNEY+
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
HBO MAX
Happy And You Know It (HBO Original)
December 26th
NETFLIX
Cover-Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era – Final Two Episodes
HBO MAX
Heaven (HBO Original)
HULU
Finnick 2 (2025)
The Life of Chuck (2024)
PRIME VIDEO
Sinners (2025)
December 27th
HBO MAX
Junk or Jackpot?, Season 1 (HGTV)
HULU
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Season 38
Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 6-8
PEACOCK
The Copenhagen Test, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
December 28th
HBO MAX
Home Reimagined, Season 1B (Magnolia Network)
My Pet Ate What!?, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
PEACOCK
Despicable Me 4
PARAMOUNT+
A GRAMMY® Celebration of Latin Music
December 29th
NETFLIX
Members Only: Palm Beach — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – Episode 6
HBO MAX
Celebrity IOU, Season 11 (HGTV)
Two Guys Garage, Season 24
PRIME VIDEO
The Naked Gun (2025)
TUBI
The Bachelor (Seasons 2-4, 6-13, 20-22)
The Bachelorette (Seasons 2-7, 14-16)
The 400 Blows
Rashoman
Solaris (1972)
December 30th
NETFLIX
Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ricky Gervais: Mortality (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
Project Runway (Seasons 5-8)
HULU
Project Runway: Complete Seasons 5-8
PEACOCK
Book Club: The Next Chapter
Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane, Season 1 – Finale (E!)
PRIME VIDEO
A Cinderella Story
Blade (1998)
Blade II
Dark Shadows (2012)
Free Willy
He’s Just Not That Into You
In the Heart of the Sea
Music and Lyrics
Practical Magic
Project X
Ready Player One
The Great Gatsby (2013)
The Legend of Tarzan
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Wrath of the Titans
December 31st
NETFLIX
Sleeping with Other People
Stranger Things 5: The Finale — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)
DISNEY+
Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Season 1)
Little Angel (Season 8)
Made in Korea (Hulu Original) – Episodes 3 & 4
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Strangest Things (Season 3)
HBO MAX
Building Outside the Lines, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
HULU
Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1A
Grand Prix of Europe (2025)
Together (2025)
PARAMOUNT+
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (live stream only)