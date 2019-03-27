A ‘Princess Bride’ Musical Is in Development

Few movies are as beloved as The Princess Bride, the romantic adventure that delivered a host of memorable characters and quotable lines to fans around the world. For some time Disney has been developing the film into a musical, but now they’ve announced a full creative team that is hoping to finally make it into a reality. Disney Theatrical has revealed that composer and lyricist David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit) and writers Bob Martin (The Prom) and Rick Elice (The Cher Show) will be shepherding the adaptation (via Broadway.com). For context, Disney announced the project was in the works back in 2013.

The musical will be based on both the original William Goldman novel and the 1987 Rob Reiner film, and while we aren’t quite sure what has delayed development of the project Disney was excited back in 2013 about the possibilities.

“The Princess Bride has proven to be an enduring delight and a beloved favorite to multiple generations,” said Thomas Schumacher, president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions, in a statement. “What William Goldman created is first and foremost a celebration of storytelling; what better place to spin that tale than on the stage?”

“I am thrilled that the next chapter in the life of The Princess Bride will unfold on the stage,” Goldman said. “With [Walt Disney Studios chairman] Alan Horn, Thomas Schumacher and his team at Disney Theatrical Productions leading the way, Buttercup, Wesley and all of Florin are in the best of hands.”

For those unfamiliar with the book or the film, the story revolves around Buttercup, a woman who falls in love with the family’s farm-boy Wesley. Wesley eventually leaves the farm to seek adventure and fortune, but ultimately learns he’s been killed, and after hearing the news finally agrees to marry Prince Humperdinck, who has been pursuing her for some time. After she is kidnapped by three outlaws though, we learn that perhaps Wesley isn’t as dead as she thought, and the adventure only gets crazier from there.

No cast or release date has been announced yet, but Disney Theatrical seems to be moving int he right direction with the project, so perhaps it will finally hit the stage sooner rather than later.

Are you excited for a Princess Bride musical? Let us know in the comments!