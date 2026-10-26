Project Hail Mary Author’s Star Wars x Star Trek Crossover Story Idea Is Wild, & McCoy Even “Repairs” Anakin

Star Wars and Star Trek crossing over has long been a thought experiment for fans, at least when they’re not debating which property is actually better. In truth, crossovers with either franchise are actually quite rare. Star Trek actually has a decent history with the idea, previously crossing over in comics with the likes of the X-Men, Legion of Superheroes, Green Lantern, Doctor Who, and Transformers, while the upcoming Star Wars / Marvel: Hope Assembles is the first real Star Wars crossover… ever (though Star Wars Easter Eggs pop up in ET, Back to the Future, and Raiders of the Lost Ark). One writer has an idea, though.

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Andy Weir is a sci-fi favorite thanks to his original books The Martian and Project Hail Mary, which have become blockbuster movies in their own right, but the scribe has revealed his pitch for an event that brings Star Trek and Star Wars together. “The idea is that the Genesis device going off at the end of The Wrath of Khan rips a hole in the fabric of reality,” Weird told Inverse. “And so did, too, the Death Star exploding in A New Hope. It becomes the Yavin/Mutara wormhole. Then I imagine the Enterprise goes there, and so from that point forward, the stories diverge from canon.”

Andy Weir Reveals Star Wars x Star Trek Crossover Pitch

Calling the story “Star Star” (perhaps the bit of the pitch that needs the most work), Weir revealed that the tears in reality between these two universes would result in being set in both universes. At the start, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader would end up in the Trek realm,

“Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader end up on the Star Trek side of that wormhole because the Death Star blew up and they’re in their ships, both of them. And the Enterprise picks up Vader. And they’re like: ‘This guy is f*cked up. He’s got these cybernetic implants.’ And so they completely repair his body, which McCoy does in sickbay. And then he’s back to Anakin.”

Weir then revealed that after fixing Vader, the Enterprise would venture to the Star Wars side of things, where both a dead character would return, and another would start to exhibit Jedi tendencies. “When the Enterprise goes to the Star Wars universe, Spock is dead, because it’s the end of The Wrath of Khan, but then Spock becomes a Force ghost,” he said. “And Sulu has inherent Jedi abilities which manifest once he goes there.”

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It’s worth noting that Weir sharing his idea for a crossover between these franchises is largely because he seems to think it won’t ever happen (he declined to reveal his previously scrapped pitch for a Star Trek TV series, noting he wants to re-pitch it to the new regime at Skydance). To that end, could something like this ever happen? Recent years have taught us that Disney as a company is a little less averse to crossover than they used to be, especially with new Marvel/DC crossovers finally happening. That said, it seems like the only reason the Star Wars x Marvel crossover is happening is that it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the original movie’s release.

All of that is to say, as unlikely as crossovers seem on their face, especially with two massive pieces of IP, fans should never rule them out. Though they seem unlikely, they’re not out of the realm of possibility, though they’re far more likely to happen in the pages of comics than in any live-action context. Just ask Dynamite’s recently published Archie vs. the Terminator.

Would you want to see a Star Trek/Star Wars crossover? And how do you think it would actually work? Sound off in the comments below.