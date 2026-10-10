Darth Vader Wields the Infinity Gauntlet in Star Wars x Marvel Crossover First Images

In January 2027, Marvel Comics and Star Wars will have their first-ever crossover event. Star Wars has been a Marvel-published title, starting as far back as 1977. However, the characters from a galaxy far, far away have never actually crossed over with the superheroes from Marvel. That’s despite there being plenty of chances, with heroes like the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Intergalactic Wars like “Annihilation.” That all changes when Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles is released as a five-part miniseries by Kevin Smith and David Marquez. The original comic book covers were already shown by Marvel, but now there are variant covers from some talented Marvel artists.

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There are four new variant covers for Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles that were released today by artists like Kaare Andrews, Rafael Albuquerque, Alex Ross, and Ron Lim. They feature everything from Darth Vader wearing the Infinity Gauntlet to Professor X and Obi-Wan Kenobi in a spacecraft, with Obi-Wan wearing Cerebro.

First variant covers for the ‘STAR WARS’ and ‘MARVEL’ crossover comic book event.



(🎨: Kaare Andrews, Rafael Albuquerque, Alex Ross & Ron Lim) pic.twitter.com/zwdk2pyZjZ — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) October 9, 2026

Star Wars x Marvel Crossover Event Introduces New Variant Covers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The four new Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles variant covers are in the X post embedded above. Alex Ross’s cover stands out, with his photorealistic look at Spider-Man swinging on a web, contrasted with Luke Skywalker grasping his lightsaber and preparing for battle. Kaare Andrews has the incredible artwork of Darth Vader with his lightsaber, Doctor Doom with electricity flowing from his hands, and the impressive Star Wars and Marvel floating heads over it. Rafael Albuquerque has the fun Darth Vader with the Infinity Gauntlet cover, while Ron Lim’s is the more comic-bookish Professor X and Obi-Wan.

Honestly, these variant covers are better than anything that Marvel showed on its website for the issues, and these should be what collectors should be looking for when the comics come out in January. Marvel released a five-part connecting cover by David Marquez when making the initial announcement in August. According to the logline, Kevin Smith’s script will see Marvel superheroes witnessing the events of the first Star Wars movie (A New Hope) unfolding on Earth after a reality-shattering spell. The series will be released monthly, with the first issue in January and the final in May.

One has to hope that Kevin Smith has finished it, because the writer has a habit of starting projects and then falling behind. Spider-Man/Black Cat: The Evil That Men Do took more than three years for all six issues to come out. Daredevil/Bullseye: The Target stalled, and Smith never finished it. Batman: The Widening Gyre took a year to release six issues. It’s safe to assume that with Marvel promoting it and advertising release dates, they got it finished before they started advertising it.

Are you excited about the new Marvel Comics and Star Wars crossover series? Let us know what you want to see in this series in the comments below.