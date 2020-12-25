Promising Young Woman Comes to Blu-ray in March

✖

After having scored itself three Golden Globe Award nominations, Promising Young Woman is finally slated to hit Blu-ray and DVD on March 16th. The film made its premiere at last year's Sundance Film Festival, though it wasn't released until this past December, making it difficult for many movie fans to check it out as a majority of theaters around the world remain closed or operated at a reduced capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film did land on VOD last month, but for those who were hoping to add it to their collection, that opportunity is right around the corner. Promising Young Woman hits shelves on Blu-ray and DVD on March 16th.

From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

The upcoming release's special features are as follows:

Audio commentary by writer-director Emerald Fennell

A Promising Vision – Writer/director Emerald Fennell discusses her inspirations for the film

Two-Sided Transformation – A look at how casting, wardrobe, hair, and makeup were used to express the balance between light and dark

Balancing Act – Cast members discuss their reactions to the film’s balance of levity and tragedy

The film landed on a number of Best of 2020 lists, currently having earned more than 300 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, which calculates 91% of them as positive.

A key component of the film's success is its blend of humor and heart alongside its unsettling subject matter, which was a major goal of filmmaker Fennell.

"I grew up in a world where, in movies, it was normal to see men getting girls drunk to sleep with them or girls waking up not knowing what has happened the night before and going on a 'walk of shame,'” Fennell shared with Yahoo Entertainment. "It was just part of the culture. It was always troubling to me, but now that I’m older I’ve become much more aware of how it was totally normalized on screen. Boys were completely protected, and the girls were just expected to shut up or laugh it off."

She continued, "I’ve always been interested in why good people do bad things and what happens when people who think they’re good realize they’re bad. It’s kind of what Cassie is out to prove. Her journey is much more troubling, in many ways, from the traditional violent revenge genre. She’s confronting the people in her life with the worst thing, which is waking up thinking they're good and they're not. They're actually really bad—and she’s going to show them why. That’s horrifying."

Grab your copy of Promising Young Woman on Blu-ray and DVD on March 16th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.