Promising Young Woman Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

We're just a few days away from Christmas, and in addition to a lot of the usual traditions of the holiday season, audiences have a lot of new movies to look forward to on Christmas Day. Among those new releases is Promising Young Woman, a highly-anticipated revenge thriller starring Carey Mulligan. In the days leading up to Promising Young Woman's debut, a number of reviews for the film have surfaced online -- and it seems like they've responded well to the film. At the time of this writing, Promising Young Woman is officially Certified Fresh on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with a confirmed score of 92% positive. The website's blurb for the film declares that the film is "a boldly provocative, timely thriller", "an auspicious feature debut for writer-director Emerald Fennell", "and a career highlight for Carey Mulligan."

This certainly bodes well for the film, which has courted a relatively positive response since the film first began to debut in theaters in January of this year.

Promising Young Woman follows a young woman named Cassie (Mulligan), traumatized by a tragic event from her past, seeks vengeance against those who have wronged her. The film also stars Bo Burnham as Dr. Ryan Cooper, Alison Brie as Madison, Clancy Brown as Stanley Thomas, Jennifer Coolidge as Susan Thomas, Laverne Cox as Gail, Chris Lowell as Al Monroe, Connie Britton as Dean Elizabeth Walker, Adam Brody as Jerry, Max Greenfield as Joe, Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Neil, Sam Richardson as Paul, Alfred Molina as Jordan, and Molly Shannon as Mrs. Fisher. The film is written and directed by Fennell, and produced by Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment.

"Most women and a lot of men would say that these are conversations we’ve been having an incredibly long time,” Fennell told Yahoo Entertainment about the film. “This is just a film about people who think they’re good being told by someone that they’re not good. And I think that’s what’s so unnerving about it.”

Promising Young Woman is set to debut in select theaters on Friday, December 25th.