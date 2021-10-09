Psych 3 Gets First Trailer, Release Date Announced for Peacock

Peacock has released a trailer for the third Psych movie, Psych 3: This is Gus as well as revealed the release date for the film. It was announced at New York Comic Con on Saturday that Psych 3: This is Gus will premiere on the streaming network on Thursday, November 18th. The film is the sequel to 2020’s Psych 2: Lassie Come Home which itself was a sequel to 2017’s Psych: The Movie all of which are based on the USA Network series Psych that ran from 2006 until 2014.



In Psych 3: This is Gus, “in preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s estranged husband, as Lassiter grapples with the future of his career.” The movie stars James Roday Rodriguez as Shawn and Dule Hill as Gus, Jazmyn Simon as Selene, and Timothy Omundson as Lassiter. Also appearing in the film are Maggie Lawson as Juliet, Kirsten Nelson as Chief Vick, and Corbin Bernsen as Henry. Sage Brocklebank and Kurt Fuller reprise their roles as Buzz McNab and Woody Strode as well. The film was initially announced on May 13, 2021. Psych 3: This is Gus was directed by Psych series creator Steve Franks who also wrote the film alongside Rodriguez. Both Franks and Rodriguez executive produced alongside Hill and Chris Henze.

Running for eight seasons and a total of 120 episodes between 2006 and 2014 on USA Network, Psych is a detective comedy-drama that follows Shawn Spencer (Roday), a crime consultant for the Santa Barbara Police Department whose heightened observational skills and eidetic memory allow him to solve cases with seemingly “psychic” abilities. Hill plays Shawn’s best friend and partner Gus.



In addition to the release of the trailer at New York Comic Con, during a Q&A session with the cast and creators, Franks told fans that he has “plans for six of these movies” though he also told fans that the film is more of a grown-up, adult Psych.



“Everybody’s sort of reaching a crossroads in their life. ‘Now we’ve grown up, we’ve become what we are for adults.’ This movie is about: now what? What’s the thing after you become an adult that’s next? And each character goes through that,” Franks said.



Psych 3: This is Gus will debut on Thursday, November 18th on Peacock.



