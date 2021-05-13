Psych: The Movie 3: This Is Gus Announced

✖

Peacock announced today that a third Psych movie -- this one called Psych: The Movie 3 - This is Gus -- is headed into production and set to debut on the streaming platform. Based on the USA Network series, which ran from 2006 until 2014, Psych is a mystery-comedy franchise that stars James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Pieces), Dule Hill (The West Wing), Corbin Bernsen (Major League), Maggie Lawson (the Lethal Weapon TV series), and Tim Omundson (Supernatural). It centers on Shawn Spencer, the son of a police officer who was raised to pay painstaking attention to detail, and used those skills as an adult in order to make money as a private detective by faking psychic powers.

The series originally ended by resolving the series' long-running "will-they-or-won't-they" romance by having Shawn (Rodriguez) propose to Juliet (Lawson), only to have the ring stolen. The first movie, which aired on USA in 2017, resolved that plot and saw the two marry, as well as providing a coda to a fan-favorite ongoing arc from the TV show centered around the Yin/Yang murders. At the end of the movie, Juliet's brother (John Cena) arrived to say that he needed to steal Shawn and Gus for a secret mission before the wedding.

Of course, Cena took a job on The Suicide Squad, and so last year's Psych the Movie 2: Lassie Come Home didn't include any mention of the secret mission, and instead centered on an investigation into the atempted murder of Carlton Lassiter (Omundson). Lassiter spent much of the movie in bed, which also accommodated Omundson, who suffered a stroke in 2017.

Ironically, the popular NBC series This is Us, which obviously inspired Psych: The Movie 3's subtitle, cast Omundson as a stroke survivor in 2020, giving him an opportunity to recover in real time along with his character.

According to Deadline, who broke the news, Psych: The Movie 3 will pick up after the events of Psych: The Movie 2 - Lassie Come Home, in which audiences learned that Gus (Dule Hill) and his girlfriend were going to be parents.

Here's the official synopsis: "In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Groomzilla Gus (Dulé Hill) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband, as Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career."

No word on an exact release date, although it's likely to be sometime in 2022.