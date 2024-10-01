Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary Collector's Edition 4K Blu-ray Drops As An Exclusive
Pulp Fiction celebrates 30 years with an Amazon exclusive 4K Blu-ray set and a return to select theaters.
Quentin Tarantino's iconic film Pulp Fiction debuted in theaters on October 14th, 1994 which means that's it's time for the obligatory 30th anniversary collector's edition Blu-ray release. This time around they skipped the Steekbook and went for an Amazon exclusive set that includes the movie on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital with extras like a slipcase with pop-up artwork of the dance scene with Vincent and Mia, lobby card reproductions, a photography contact sheet, and stickers.
Given that this edition of Pulp Fiction is a limited edition Amazon exclusive, it's a safe bet that it will sellout at some point in the near future. You can pre-order a copy here on Amazon for $59.99 while it lasts. It will arrive on your doorstep on December 3rd. If the standard Pulp Fiction 4K Blu-ray will do, you can also grab that here on Amazon with a 14% discount at the time of writing. Special features on the set include the following:
DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY
- Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat
- Here are Some Facts on the Fiction
- Enhanced Trivia Track
DISC TWO – BLU-RAY
- Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat
- Here Are Some Facts on the Fiction
- Pulp Fiction: The Facts – Documentary
- Deleted Scenes
- Behind the Scenes Montages
- Production Design Featurette
- Siskel & Ebert "At the Movies"- The Tarantino Generation
- Independent Spirit Awards
- Cannes Film Festival – Palme d'Or Acceptance Speech
- Charlie Rose Show
- Marketing Gallery
- Theatrical Trailers
- TV Spots
- Pulp Fiction Posters
- Academy Award Campaign and Trade Ads
- Still Galleries
- Enhanced Trivia Track
- Soundtrack Chapters
Note that, as part of the 30th anniversary celebrations, Pulp Fiction is set to return to theaters this month for special presentations featuring pristine new 35mm prints in the following U.S. locations:
- Los Angeles, CA @ Vista Theater Hollywood – 10/04-10
- Chicago, IL @ Music Box Theatre – 10/06, 10/08, 10/10
- Franklin, IN @ The Historic Artcraft Theatre – 10/06, 10/09
- Brookline, MA @ Coolidge Corner Theatre – 10/06, 10/09
- Austin, TX @ Alamo South Lamar – 10/01-2
- Minneapolis, Minnesota @ The Trylon Cinema – 10/03, 10/05, 10/06
- New York, NY @ Metrograph – 10/04-6
- Portland, Oregon @ Hollywood Theatre – 10/10
- Atlanta, Georgia @ Plaza Theatre – 10/06, 10/07, 10/10
Tarantino Is Planning to Make One Last Movie
While the fate of Tarantino's The Movie Critic is still up in the air, the filmmaker is still planning to make one last film. Over the years, Tarantino has been clear that he wants his filmography to end with just ten films (or eleven if you consider Kill Bill to be two separate films or just one). Tarantino has even previously spoken about the significance of stopping after just ten films.
"If you think about the idea of all the movies telling one story and each film is like a train boxcar connected to each other, this one would sort of be the big show-stopping climax of it all," Tarantino explained in a 2019 interview. "And I could imagine that the 10th one would be a little more epilogue-y."
Trending Now:
-
1Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Breaks Silence on the Series' Ending
-
2PlayStation Plus Subscribers Only Have 24 Hours to Grab 3 Popular Games for Free
-
3Satisfactory Announces 'The Spill' Coming October 8
-
4PlayStation Network Down in Major Global Outage
-
5Black Clover Says Its Fall 2024 Return Will Be Its Biggest Yet