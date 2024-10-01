Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary Collector's Edition 4K Blu-ray Drops As An Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Collector's Edition )

Quentin Tarantino's iconic film Pulp Fiction debuted in theaters on October 14th, 1994 which means that's it's time for the obligatory 30th anniversary collector's edition Blu-ray release. This time around they skipped the Steekbook and went for an Amazon exclusive set that includes the movie on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital with extras like a slipcase with pop-up artwork of the dance scene with Vincent and Mia, lobby card reproductions, a photography contact sheet, and stickers.

Given that this edition of Pulp Fiction is a limited edition Amazon exclusive, it's a safe bet that it will sellout at some point in the near future. You can pre-order a copy here on Amazon for $59.99 while it lasts. It will arrive on your doorstep on December 3rd. If the standard Pulp Fiction 4K Blu-ray will do, you can also grab that here on Amazon with a 14% discount at the time of writing. Special features on the set include the following:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat

Here are Some Facts on the Fiction

Enhanced Trivia Track

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat

Here Are Some Facts on the Fiction

Pulp Fiction: The Facts – Documentary

Deleted Scenes

Behind the Scenes Montages

Production Design Featurette

Siskel & Ebert "At the Movies"- The Tarantino Generation

Independent Spirit Awards

Cannes Film Festival – Palme d'Or Acceptance Speech

Charlie Rose Show

Marketing Gallery

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Pulp Fiction Posters

Academy Award Campaign and Trade Ads

Still Galleries

Enhanced Trivia Track

Soundtrack Chapters

Note that, as part of the 30th anniversary celebrations, Pulp Fiction is set to return to theaters this month for special presentations featuring pristine new 35mm prints in the following U.S. locations:

Los Angeles, CA @ Vista Theater Hollywood – 10/04-10

Chicago, IL @ Music Box Theatre – 10/06, 10/08, 10/10

Franklin, IN @ The Historic Artcraft Theatre – 10/06, 10/09

Brookline, MA @ Coolidge Corner Theatre – 10/06, 10/09

Austin, TX @ Alamo South Lamar – 10/01-2

Minneapolis, Minnesota @ The Trylon Cinema – 10/03, 10/05, 10/06

New York, NY @ Metrograph – 10/04-6

Portland, Oregon @ Hollywood Theatre – 10/10

Atlanta, Georgia @ Plaza Theatre – 10/06, 10/07, 10/10

Tarantino Is Planning to Make One Last Movie

While the fate of Tarantino's The Movie Critic is still up in the air, the filmmaker is still planning to make one last film. Over the years, Tarantino has been clear that he wants his filmography to end with just ten films (or eleven if you consider Kill Bill to be two separate films or just one). Tarantino has even previously spoken about the significance of stopping after just ten films.

"If you think about the idea of all the movies telling one story and each film is like a train boxcar connected to each other, this one would sort of be the big show-stopping climax of it all," Tarantino explained in a 2019 interview. "And I could imagine that the 10th one would be a little more epilogue-y."