Marvel Fans Share Anthony Mackie's Movie Star Criticism After Quentin Tarantino's Recent Comments
Marvel fans are remembering Anthony Mackie's comments about movie stars after Quentin Tarantino criticized the MCU. In some comments on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, the director claimed that the Marvel stars weren't "movie stars" and instead, the characters they play were the real headliners for these features. (Interesting timing with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever playing out the way it did, despite being a bit of an anomaly…) So, with the Internet being forever, it was only minutes before Mackie saying basically the same thing was trending. Because this is social media, and what most people are here for is cat videos and such, none of this will be settled. But, you can catch the best responses down below!
"I mean that is one of the – and I'm not even putting them down frankly, to tell you the truth. But that is one of the – the legacy of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies," Tarantino said. "I don't love them. No, I don't – I don't hate them. All right. But I don't love them. Right. I mean, look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid. There's an aspect that if these movies were coming out when I was in my twenties, I would totally be f*cking happy and totally love them…"
I honestly don’t think he told one lie pic.twitter.com/FjGtKsiZht— Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) November 22, 2022
"Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is... you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters," Tarantino observed. "But they're not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I'm not the first person to say that. I think that's been said a zillion times, you know, but, you know, but it's like, you know, it's these franchise characters that become a star."
Do you agree with them? Let us know in the comments down below!
Captain America said his peace
prevnext
Whoaaa!! 100% facts. I love Anthony Mackie. https://t.co/RGRYMVd6YJ— 𝒜𝓊𝓉𝓊𝓂𝓃 🍂 (@Autumn_Ivy_) November 22, 2022
Do you think this is right?
prevnext
Yea he basically said exactly what Tarantino said this is the video quote I was thinking of earlier. Again it's not necessarily a "bad" thing as cinema constantly evolves. Just a reality. Ppl aren't going to see an Anthony Mackie movie.
Ppl are going to see Captain America. https://t.co/SxcqkB63yj— Kal-El Atreides (@Superfan_K) November 22, 2022
Interesting
prevnext
He’s not wrong, Anthony Mackie said the same thing a couple years back.
It’s become the brand as a vehicle which is great for who makes the movies but actors not so much outside pay. https://t.co/NMDPTZCMmW— Neo of War: Ragnarok (@NeoGameSpark) November 22, 2022
Real one know
prevnext
This isn’t controversial at all. Even Anthony Mackie said people show up for Falcon, not Anthony Mackie. https://t.co/ukO5f3hKND— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) November 22, 2022
A whole 5 years!
prevnext
Anthony Mackie said the same thing like 5 years ago so https://t.co/QR8NwyXbBN— Diego Crespo (@thediegocrespo) November 22, 2022
He did spot it
prevnext
Anthony Mackie clocked this years ago. However, I don't see the issue because Marvel studios made their own lane tbh. https://t.co/k7bjHft26u— Jason (Emperor T'Challa) (@EscaflowneClown) November 22, 2022
Cue up the clip
prevnext
here’s Anthony Mackie five years ago saying this exactly https://t.co/lUmRSrcQXR pic.twitter.com/TXTUpsx2pl— atom (@psyhiIe) November 22, 2022
What my guy said
prev
basically what Anthony Mackie said pic.twitter.com/n735LMSU83— چیمہ ᴄʜᴇᴇᴍᴀ (@cheemaprod) November 22, 2022