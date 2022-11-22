Marvel Fans Share Anthony Mackie's Movie Star Criticism After Quentin Tarantino's Recent Comments

Marvel fans are remembering Anthony Mackie's comments about movie stars after Quentin Tarantino criticized the MCU. In some comments on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, the director claimed that the Marvel stars weren't "movie stars" and instead, the characters they play were the real headliners for these features. (Interesting timing with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever playing out the way it did, despite being a bit of an anomaly…) So, with the Internet being forever, it was only minutes before Mackie saying basically the same thing was trending. Because this is social media, and what most people are here for is cat videos and such, none of this will be settled. But, you can catch the best responses down below!

"I mean that is one of the – and I'm not even putting them down frankly, to tell you the truth. But that is one of the – the legacy of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies," Tarantino said. "I don't love them. No, I don't – I don't hate them. All right. But I don't love them. Right. I mean, look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid. There's an aspect that if these movies were coming out when I was in my twenties, I would totally be f*cking happy and totally love them…"

I honestly don’t think he told one lie pic.twitter.com/FjGtKsiZht — Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) November 22, 2022

"Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is... you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters," Tarantino observed. "But they're not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I'm not the first person to say that. I think that's been said a zillion times, you know, but, you know, but it's like, you know, it's these franchise characters that become a star."

