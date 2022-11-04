Quentin Tarantino Reveals the Reason He's Never Done a Marvel or DC Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe of films has managed to enlist a number of impressive filmmakers into their ranks, and despite Quentin Tarantino clearly having a love for comic books, he recently recalled that he hasn't helmed any pictures in those franchises as he's not a "hired hand" to just come in and direct an installment in either franchise. Even though a number of filmmakers in both franchises have expressed the freedom they feel they have with bringing stories to life, the nature of the franchise means it has to fit into a certain formula and connect to other characters and points in time, which would seemingly be a deterrent for Tarantino.

"You have to be a hired hand to do those things," Tarantino shared with the Los Angeles Times. "I'm not a hired hand. I'm not looking for a job."

Tarantino isn't entirely opposed to venturing into a massive property, however, as he was long reported to be developing a film for the Star Trek franchise, yet the nature of that universe would allow for much more independence in what such a story could explore. In addition to the narrative, Tarantino had seemingly hoped that the tone of his Star Trek film could set itself apart from the rest of the series.

"I will say one thing about Star Trek that I've been waiting for someone to bring up," Tarantino shared with Deadline about the project back in 2019. "I don't know if I'll do it or not. I've got to figure it out, but Mark [L. Smith] wrote a really cool script. I like it a lot. There's some things I need to work on but I really, really liked it. I get annoyed at Simon Pegg."

He continued, "He doesn't know anything about what's going on and he keeps making all these comments as if he knows about stuff. One of the comments he said, he's like, 'Well, look, it's not going to be Pulp Fiction in space.' Yes, it is! If I do it, that's exactly what it'll be. It'll be Pulp Fiction in space. That Pulp Fiction-y aspect, when I read the script, I felt, I have never read a science-fiction movie that has this sh-t in it, ever. There's no science-fiction movie that has this in it. And they said, I know, that's why we want to make it. It's, at the very least, unique in that regard."

Tarantino has claimed that the next movie he directs, which he hasn't revealed yet, would be his last.

