R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Trailer Shambles Online With Blu-Ray Release Date

One of the weirdest — and arguably, most critically-panned — comic book movie franchises is back for more. This week, Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer for R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, a direct-to-video follow-up to the Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges-led R.I.P.D., which was first released in 2013. This new film will be a prequel, focusing on the origin story of Roy Pulsipher, an Old West sheriff who will be portrayed by Burn Notice alum Jeffrey Donovan. The cast also includes Penelope Mitchell, Richard Fleeshman, Jake Choi, and Kerry Knuppe.

If that wasn't enough, Universal Pictures also made the first eight minutes of the film available to stream on their website.

What is R.I.P.D. 2 about?

In R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, the Wild West has gone to Hell, literally, and the world's best hope of being saved lies in the gun-slinging hands of Sheriff Roy Pulsipher (Jeffrey Donovan) as he becomes the newest officer for the Rest In Peace Department (RIPD) enforcing the afterlife's laws. If the Old West was wild while he was alive, wait until Roy sees how weird it gets once he dies. Roy thought joining the RIPD would give him a chance to revisit his daughter and solve the mystery of his murder. Instead, he has his holsters full with havoc and hellfire when he's given a mission to stop a dangerous demon from opening a portal to the underworld.

The fate of the living and the dead now depends on Roy and his partner Jeanne (Penelope Mitchell), a mysterious swordswoman, as cowboys clash with creatures and undead insanity unleashes apocalyptic chaos.

What is R.I.P.D. based on?

R.I.P.D. is based on the 1999 Dark Horse comic book of the same name, which was created by Peter M. Lenkov and Lucas Marangon. The original film had a long journey to the big screen, only to end up bombing at the box office.

"Every time I thought this thing was going to die, he'd keep telling me, 'No, it's not,'" Lenkov said in an interview with MTV. "[Dark Horse publisher] Mike [Richardson] was really the one who kept the lights burning on this thing and who forced it through the many regime changes at the studio."

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned will be available on digital on November 15th.