Ryan Reynolds’ Worst Movie Has a New Streaming Home

One of Ryan Reynolds’ strangest movies has a new streaming home. It’s not Green Lantern, instead, RIPD is on HBO Max. That’s right, the bizarre supernatural police action movie starring Jeff Bridges alongside Reynolds. It was released in 2013, with a lot of fanfare. To be fair, this made a ton of sense. Bridges and Reynolds are usually hits with audiences. But, it’s important to note that this is three years before Deadpool and the star would reach an entirely different echelon of name recognition and love from the fans. Sadly, RIPD probably isn’t getting a sequel. This is sad to think because Reynolds talked to IndieWire about that possibility back in 2013.

“I’m hoping to be able to work with all those people again,” Reynolds mentioned. “It could be a franchise. It certainly is set up, plot-wise, for a sequel. But nobody’s signed on for that just yet. We would like it to be [a film series.]”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s not really even a full comic book series,” he said. “It’s just the one comic, the graphic novel… Being on set was incredible, because it’s a movie project that I’ve been with for years and believed in. Being able to stick with it is half the battle.”

The fan-favorite is taking a break from acting for a second. He explained his decision to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family [wife Blake Lively and their three daughters] and time with them,” Reynolds revealed. “You know, you don’t really get that time back.”

Here’s a description for RIPD.:

“Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds headline this supernatural 3D action-adventure as two cops dispatched by the Rest In Peace Department (R.I.P.D.) to protect and serve the living from increasingly destructive spirits hiding among the unsuspecting on Earth. When they uncover a plot that could end life as we know it, the new partners have to turn grudging respect into top-notch teamwork to restore the cosmic balance…or watch the tunnel to the afterlife begin sending angry souls the very wrong way.”

Do you remember RIPD? Let us know down in the comments!