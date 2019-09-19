Rambo: Last Blood First Reactions: Sylvester Stallone Goes Out With a Whimper

John Rambo is back for one last adventure in Rambo: Last Blood, which sees the titular character trying to save his niece from some brutal attackers. Critics have had a chance to see the film, and they are not impressed by the latest entry in the Rambo franchise. Reactions were surprisingly negative for this installment after there had been a sort of cautious optimism around the film heading into the opening this month.

The latest TV spot for the film focused on how Rambo was “old-school,” but it sounds like the film is facing an uphill battle. Even all those shots of the old films interspersed with action from the latest offering in the franchise might not be enough to keep audiences satisfied. There is no question that the violence will be there in spades, but viewers need to be ready for some uncomfortable truths about where the property resides in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Uncle John has to save his niece from these unknown assailants, and it doesn’t sound like she’s going to have a great go of it in the new film. Rambo is, of course, ready with more firepower than could fit in most modern blockbusters at his personal disposal. Some people that haven’t seen the film yet are already leaping to the defense of this Rambo movie.

Adrian Grunberg directed Rambo: Last Blood. The story is based on a screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone. Stallone is also starring along with Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada. Check out the official description for the movie below.

“Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.”

Rambo: Last Blood comes to theaters on September 20th.

Seriously, WHY?

RAMBO LAST BLOOD … like, why? Why not make one last fun Rambo action movie? No, instead we get Rambo’s young niece being kidnapped, drugged, tortured and raped by a cartel. Who is this for? — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) September 18, 2019

Yup, that’s a knife alright…

Good luck with Rambo this weekend, @TheSlyStallone. I loved it, and when it’s a hit I’m going to buy you a new knife to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/KhIGDGiuEO — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 18, 2019

Worst Movie of the Year?

I have seen the worst movie of the year and it is RAMBO: LAST BLOOD. All worst movie contenders have to go through RAMBO: LAST BLOOD to vie for the prize. — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) September 19, 2019

Maybe not the best time for that…

ENERGY UP TO THE WHOLE ROOF !! Who else is ready for Rambo: Last blood? :bow_and_arrow: Don’t miss it… rambomovie is out on 9/20 !! #Rambo #RAMBODAY #ad https://t.co/y6kcMEXDSm — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) September 18, 2019

Hellraiser crossover anyone?

Look all I’m saying is, the marketing team for Rambo: Last Blood shouldn’t have waited this long to tell us that in it Stallone turns a dude into CD Cenobite from Hellraiser III. pic.twitter.com/g3zsYdECCP — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) September 17, 2019

Keep it in perspective everyone!

Guys, don’t get down over bad critic reviews for Rambo sequels. First Blood was always the only one that got good reception critically and yet the sequels created a phenomenon. Last Blood was never gonna get universal praise. So, don’t worry about it. Just go if you want to go. — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) September 19, 2019

Rambo is embarrassing