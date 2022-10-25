Randall Park On DC, Marvel Spoilers and Potential Jimmy Woo Show (Exclusive)

Randall Park is one of the few lucky actors that are able to pivot back and forth between the DC Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so you'd think he'd be the least likely to spill details on his upcoming projects. The actor plays FBI agent Jimmy Woo in the MCU and he appears in Aquaman as Dr. Stephen Shin. Both characters are vastly different but actually very important to the story. Park was recently promoting his latest film Blockbuster, and he revealed that he's very good at not revealing spoilers from both Marvel and DC. The actor got to talk with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian and he revealed that he loves being a part of both universes, so he isn't going to spoil anything.

"Oh gosh, you know, I'm not afraid of either, because I'm so good." Park told us. "I'm so good, and, uh, you know, I love being a part of both universes, so I'm not going to let anything slip. So you can try me. Nothing will slip."

There has been some fan outcry for Jimmy Woo to receive his own Disney+ series, and it seems that Park would be down for the opportunity. When we told him about an idea for a possible X-Files-styled spin-off for Jimmy Woo, the actor simply replied "I want to". It may be highly unlikely that Marvel Studios will green-light a series like this, it is very likely we see Jimmy Woo return in some shape or form.

While it may be sometime before we see the actor return as Jimmy Woo, we definitely have a better chance at seeing him in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Until then, Marvel Studios recently unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

