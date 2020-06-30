Ratatouille Trends as Pixar Fans Celebrate Film's 13th Anniversary

Exactly thirteen years ago today, Disney's Pixar Animation Studios debuted the film Ratatouille in theaters around the world and it became an instant hit. Written and directed by Brad Bird, the film has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 250 total reviews. The film would go on to gross over $620 million worldwide, winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film and being nominated for four more Oscars. Though not as frequently celebrated as other films from Pixar, the anniversary of the movie has gotten Twitter users celebrating the film and making some funny jokes along the way.

One of the key elements of Ratatouille's success is its lead voice actor, comedian Patton Oswalt. Unlike so many successful Pixar movies, Ratatouille hasn't yet seen a sequel make it to the big screen (even though the spelling of "RataTWOille is right there), but Oswalt says he'd sign up in a heart beat.

"Oh absolutely," Oswalt told The Hollywood Reporter last year. "Any sequel to Ratatouille hinges on Brad Bird coming up with an idea that he likes and would want to pursue. I love that Pixar goes with the pace of the creators. They wait until something amazing happens. So, if he drew up something, that would mean that a truly big inspiration had hit him and he wants to do it. I would absolutely run and do that."

For the time being you can run through these celebratory posts about the classic Ratatouille!