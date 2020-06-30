Ratatouille Trends as Pixar Fans Celebrate Film's 13th Anniversary
Exactly thirteen years ago today, Disney's Pixar Animation Studios debuted the film Ratatouille in theaters around the world and it became an instant hit. Written and directed by Brad Bird, the film has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 250 total reviews. The film would go on to gross over $620 million worldwide, winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film and being nominated for four more Oscars. Though not as frequently celebrated as other films from Pixar, the anniversary of the movie has gotten Twitter users celebrating the film and making some funny jokes along the way.
One of the key elements of Ratatouille's success is its lead voice actor, comedian Patton Oswalt. Unlike so many successful Pixar movies, Ratatouille hasn't yet seen a sequel make it to the big screen (even though the spelling of "RataTWOille is right there), but Oswalt says he'd sign up in a heart beat.
"Oh absolutely," Oswalt told The Hollywood Reporter last year. "Any sequel to Ratatouille hinges on Brad Bird coming up with an idea that he likes and would want to pursue. I love that Pixar goes with the pace of the creators. They wait until something amazing happens. So, if he drew up something, that would mean that a truly big inspiration had hit him and he wants to do it. I would absolutely run and do that."
For the time being you can run through these celebratory posts about the classic Ratatouille!
It really has been that long
Dude how tf did ratatouille come out 13 years ago???? SWEAR it was no more than 5 come on 😭 pic.twitter.com/sw6r6jDSog— Jennnnnnn✨ (@RAlNBOY) June 30, 2020
Truth
When people hear Ratatouille is 13 years old: pic.twitter.com/YSCZU60E8J— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) June 30, 2020
Friendly reminder
since ratatouille is trending I just wanna say stop referring to the rat as “ratatouille” his name is REMY!!! pic.twitter.com/RJHli6Z7Sb— ♏︎ (@vxxxdhxxx) June 30, 2020
42 times
I challenge you to find someone who loves Ratatouille more than me pic.twitter.com/wyYcy0CXQw— brittany✨ (@bhackett17) June 30, 2020
Mandatory quarantine watch
i feel very validated knowing ratatouille is trending on twitter, i’ve watched it a lot this quarantine pic.twitter.com/LTFbh8hnvX— emily TPWK✨ (@emily44725175) June 30, 2020
Yeah man they cover that in the movie
Ok i loved the film Ratatouille but somehow it gross. Just imagine a rat is cooking food 🤮🤣— Luv (@Luv8Luv) June 30, 2020
words cannot explain how mush i love ratatouille. best pixar film by far, no contest.— 𝙙𝙮𝙡𝙖𝙣 𝙟𝙖𝙮 (@imdylanjay) June 30, 2020
Solid advice
Do not watch Ratatouille when you’re high, you’re gonna want to eat every 15 min pic.twitter.com/tVuruly93s— Johnny (@J4Johnny) June 30, 2020
It's a big lesson
13 years ago Disney made a film (Ratatouille) where a rat taught white people how to season their food pic.twitter.com/2hoLoOaENS— ash 🤬🖤 (@kviserr) June 30, 2020
No lies detected
me leaving the movie theater after watching ratatouille for the first time 13 years ago pic.twitter.com/38teCrkFws— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) June 30, 2020
