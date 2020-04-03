Raven-Symone on Possible Cheetah Girls Reunion After Quarantine Ends

Disney has introduced quite a few beloved groups and teams over the years, and you can certainly say that The Cheetah Girls are included in that category. The group of Raven-Symone (Galleria), Kiely Williams (Aqua), Adrienne Houghton (Chanel), and Sabrina Bryan (Dorinda) starred in three films overall, though Symone wasn’t a part of the third film. She recently spoke to ET about her new song Spacetruck, but she also discussed not appearing in that final Cheetah Girls film and where she stands on a Cheetah Girls reunion after the quarantining that the coronavirus demands at the moment settle down. She seems hopeful, though she would need to discuss it all with her Cheetah Girl teammates before anything is set in stone.

“I need to talk to the girls first because we need to curate an answer,” Symone said. “This can go so sideways on so many levels.” Symone went on to say that she is automatically up for anything Adrienne wants to do though. “Listen, I’m down with Adrienne [Bailon Houghton], whatever Adrienne’s down to do, I’m down,” Symone said. “I will work with Adrienne for the rest of my life. She’s awesome sauce. I love everybody in their own ways.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Symone was on the topic, she also addressed the recent drama between Adrienne and Kiely, which Kiely revealed on social media. Symone said that comes with the territory, whether you’re a real music group or one in the movies. “It’s just, real girl groups have their moments, imagine a fake one,” Symone said.

While the drama might be real, Symone loves what the Cheetah Girls represent, and would definitely be down to be a part of that message and group once more, though it would have to be with everybody involved.

“The message of the Cheetah Girl movement is the most beautiful thing I think I’ve ever been a part of and the stories that can come out and have come out have shaped and molded many generations, which is awesome sauce!” Symone said. “And yes, how I would love to be a part of that brand again. But it needs to be genuine. We all have to be there.”

As for not being in the third film, Symone reveals it was on her. “It was my bad for not being in the [third] one, that was my bad, but you know, who knows,” Symone said. “After corona, anything is possible!”

She was also excited to hear that Sabrina was pregnant with her first child, saying “She is! Congratulations. I haven’t spoken to her. Oh, I’m so happy for her. I need to catch up!”

Before she left she also talked about her new single. “I’m just trying to know who I am. I want you to know that this is what I look like every day,” Symone said. “To get into the chair and look like Raven Baxter takes almost two hours. It’s like a journey that I’ve gone through and I love every minute of it. It’s showing me who I am and helping me marinate in my juices and create something that is “Spacetruck” [and her EP] Infrasounds.”

Do you want a Cheetah Girls reunion? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Disney!