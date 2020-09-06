Justice League Star Ray Fisher Reveals Issues With Geoff Johns, DC Films in New Video

✖

After Warner Brothers' Friday night statement in which the studio said Ray Fisher wasn't cooperating with the investigation he helped to launch, the Justice League star continues to fight back in a very public manner. Hours after the statement was released, Fisher tweeted out an e-mail he exchanged with studio officials back in August which, as the actor says, provides more than enough evidence he's helping move the investigation along. Sunday afternoon, Fisher shared a video on his Instagram account where he further explains his correspondence with DC Films head Walter Hamada.

"I wanted to say thank you to each and every one of you out there for showing me nothing but love and nothing but support over the last couple of days," Fisher said on an Instagram Live stream of which he subsequently uploaded. That's when the actor jumps right into business, warning the studio it doesn't know how many "receipts" he has for the alleged actions of Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg during the production of Justice League.

"He [Walter Hamada] and I talked in great detail about Joss Whedon. We talked in great detail about Geoff Johns. We talked in great detail about Jon Berg and his excuse for Geoff Johns was 'Well Ray, I worked with Geoff on Shazam!, I don't really think he would do that sort of stuff,'" Fisher added to the 15-minute video.

The actor then goes on to detail alleged harassment from the longtime DC Comics creator, saying Johns used "back channel communications" to threaten his role as Cyborg on the set of Justice League. Fisher says Johns also reached out during the production of Doom Patrol to "gloat" the outfit was able to use a different actor as Cyborg in the series. You can see Fisher's video in its entirety below.

In its late-night statement on Friday — sent out to members of the press around midnight Eastern time — the studio said Fisher has yet to provide it with "credible allegations of misconduct" for anything he's brought up on social media.

"While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal. Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third party investigator," the statement reads.

It adds, "This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide."

Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

Cover photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic