Ray Fisher Responds to Warner Bros. “Uncooperative” Claims for Justice League Investigation

✖

Cyborg actor Ray Fisher is responding to Warner Bros. claims that the actor isn't cooperating with the investigation into Joss Whedon's treatment of actors on the set of Justice League. On Friday, Warner Bros. issued a statement indicating that Fisher has failed to meet with a third-party investigator and provide a "credible allegation of misconduct". Now, in a new post to social media, Fisher is disputing that claim and says he did meet with an investigator on August 26th but ended the interview early due to his concerns.

"Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power," Fisher wrote. "I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug. 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and @sagafter immediately after."

Fisher then shared a screenshot of the email in which he writes about ending the interview early before giving the investigator details and then expressed concerns about who was behind the investigator as well as the presence of a third party on the call.

Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power. I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and @sagaftra immediately after: 1/2 pic.twitter.com/TWTHv68G9Q — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 5, 2020

"Just got off the line with the investigator. Had to end the interview early before going into detail with him," Fisher wrote. "He's definitely been put on the case by Warner Bros. Pictures not Warner Media. HIs findings will go directly and solely to Warner Bros. Pictures legal."

He continued, "He also had another person on the line as a witness which we weren't made aware of. I told him I needed to have a rep on the line as security for myself. He tried to keep me on the line, but I told him I would need to consult my team before proceeding."

On Friday, Warner Bros. issued a statement regarding Fisher's cooperation in the investigation.

"While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal. Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third-party investigator," the statement reads.

It adds, "This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide."

That statement was itself in response to a tweet from Fisher also on Friday, accusing DC Films head Walter Hamada of wanting to throw Joss Whedon and producer Jon Berg "under the bus" if the actor would "relent" on his accusations against writer/producer Geoff Johns. Fisher has previously made allegations of gross conduct against Whedon, Berg, and Johns while working on Justice League.

Cover photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic