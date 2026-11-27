Brad Bird’s filmography has some of the greatest classic and modern animated features on it (The Iron Giant, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, The Incredibles 2), and he’s trying to add another hit with his upcoming Netflix film, Ray Gunn. A mix of classic Film Noir and futuristic sci-fi, Ray Gunn stars Sam Rockwell as the voice of Raymond “Ray” Gunn a cop turned private detective. Ray gets plunged into a case involving a murder, an alien plot, and a potential femme fatale in the form of his love interest Venus Nova (Scarlett Johansson), a prominent star of the screen.

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ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian had the chance to sit down with Brad Bird at the press junket for Ray Gunn. With so many big family-friendly animated movies under his belt, Ray Gunn feels slightly more adult with its Noir tropes and themes. So would Brad Bird be willing to take it a step further and do a full-fledged R-Rated animated film?

Ray Gunn Director Brad Bird Isn’t Afraid of Animation’s Darker Side (Interview)

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In his own words, Brad Bird does have some idea about the R-rated animated film he would make, and the one condition for him agreeing to do it: “It would have to be story driven, but I’ve made that argument before that, you know, there are films,” Bird said.

“Some people think of animation as a rating, almost like it’s a G or PG rating. And if it’s anything other than that, then it’s not, you know, what animation does. And I don’t think of it that way, he continued. “I think of a film like The Godfather, it’s rated R, and I wouldn’t change a frame of it. But I also wouldn’t have my kids see it at ten; I would probably wait ’til they’re like 13, 14, you know what I mean?”

With that kind of outlook, it’s all about timing for Bird – and now is not the current time for him to make the move to a more restrictive-rating for his animated projects. “I don’t see myself at this point doing that because I don’t have an idea that is suitable for that. But, I would love to make every kind of film, you know, and I certainly would not say no to an R-rated film if it was the right R-rated film.”

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Ray Gunn is set “In Metropia, a gigantic city in an alternate future as seen from 1939,” where we meet “private eye Raymond Gunn (Sam Rockwell)” who gets “drawn into a case involving aliens, murder and a multimedia star named Venus Nova (Scarlett Johansson).” Additional cast members include Tom Waits as Ray’s alien partner Eye-ra Kadok, with Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows), Bobby Cannavale (Man on Fire), Michelle Rodriguez (Fast X), Alan Tudyk (Creature Commandos), Michael Chernus (Severance), Patton Oswalt (Agents of SHIELD), and others.

Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn will get a limited release in select theaters starting on December 4th. It will start streaming on Netflix on December 18th.