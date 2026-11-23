Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn may look like something out of a 1930s science fiction magazine, but its titular detective owes quite a bit to Jack Nicholson. The director of The Iron Giant and The Incredibles is finally making the animated detective movie he’s been trying to make for decades. While Bird drew inspiration from Humphrey Bogart’s detective movies, it was Jack Nicholson’s performance in a 1970s neo-noir that helped shape the character of Ray Gunn.

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Speaking exclusively with ComicBook’s Chris Killian, Bird revealed that Roman Polanski’s Chinatown was a big influence on the character of Ray Gunn. In particular, Bird loves what Nicholson was willing to do as an actor to sell the story of private detective J.J. Gittes. “In terms of character, I mean, for me, I love The Maltese Falcon and The Big Sleep with Bogart,” Bird explained. “But to me, the best detective movie ever made is Chinatown.”

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Bird singled out Nicholson’s decision to spend much of Chinatown with a bandage on his nose. “He’s snoopy and he’s sticking the nose where it shouldn’t be, and the nose actually pays the price,” Bird explained. “And the lack of vanity he had of going through that movie with this just honking bandage on his nose is just… that’s great filmmaking.” While Nicholson informed the character, another Hollywood icon inspired his appearance. “Physically, we kind of looked at young Montgomery Clift,” Bird revealed. “He kind of has striking eyebrows and a very interesting face.”

Brad Bird Is Open to Making an R-Rated Animated Movie

Perhaps the most obvious comparison to Ray Gunn is Robert Zemeckis’ Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Both movies take the classic private detective story and have some fun with the genre by populating their worlds with characters that could only exist through animation. In the case of Ray Gunn, it’s aliens and robots rather than cartoon characters. Who Framed Roger Rabbit also got away with quite a bit for a PG-rated movie. Between the murder investigation at the center of the story and Jessica Rabbit‘s relationship with her husband, there’s plenty in the movie that plays differently for adults than it does for kids.

Bird has spent much of his career challenging the idea that animated movies are inherently children’s entertainment. The Incredibles is as much a movie about a man going through a midlife crisis and struggling with his marriage as it is a superhero movie. And while Bird has yet to direct an R-rated animated feature, he told ComicBook that he’d be open to making one if the right story came along.

With Ray Gunn, Bird is getting the opportunity to make the kind of animated movie he rarely gets to see himself. Hopefully, its success will afford him and other filmmakers more opportunities to explore genres that Hollywood has largely reserved for live-action movies. If Bird does get to make an R-rated animated movie, let’s hope it doesn’t take another 30 years. Ray Gunn arrives in select theaters on December 4th and premieres on Netflix on December 18th.