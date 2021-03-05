Raya and the Last Dragon Releases New Behind-The-Scenes Look

✖

Raya and the Last Dragon decided to debut a brand new featurette for the film ahead of the big debut on Disney+ Premier Access. On the movie’s official Twitter account, Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina give their stories about making Raya. It cannot be stressed how much the Disney feature really is a marvel with everything that’s transpired in production. A lot of the movie had to be animated at home while the coronavirus pandemic was going on. So, it’s no small miracle that everything came together as well as it did. People are really looking forward to the March 5th release date. There is some speculation that each individual film released this way will affect some of Disney’s strategy in releasing other films too. Check out the featurette below.

ComicBook.com spoke to Adele Lim during a recent press event. The writer noted that her own childhood in Southeast Asia was a significant inspiration. But, she also assed that female characters in kung fu movies and the warriors of Southeast Asia also factored in.

"In terms of my personal inspirations for this, in the beginning, it's a bunch of different things, like growing up in Southeast Asia I watched a ton of kung fu action movies, which is more from Hong Kong, but the spirit of their female characters, that stayed with me a long time because whether they were the love interest or like the mean girl, they could still whoop your ass," Lim said. "And I like that idea. And also in Southeast Asia, we have a tradition of it but also continuing to this day that women are very empowered. We have great female leaders, there were great female warriors and so wanting Raya to also be that character and the other part of it is, having grown up seeing these powerful women, but again, when I say powerful they're also like flawed and they're also like conniving and you see different aspects of this. It's not just one monolithic like female warrior prototype."

Check out the official synopsis for Raya and the Last Dragon below:

“Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well."

