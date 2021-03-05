Raya and the Last Dragon Trailer Released During Super Bowl 2021

It's Super Bowl 2021 and with people tuning in for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, people were also eagerly anticipating creative ads and movie teasers, and trailers as part of the annual festivities. And Disney delivered with a new trailer for the upcoming animated feature, Raya and The Last Dragon. The film arrives in theaters where available and on Disney+ as a Premier Access purchase in just under a month on March 5th.

The film stars Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of Raya, a lone warrior who sets out on a journey to track down the legendary last dragon in order to restore the world of Kumandra and unite its divided people. Awkwafina also stars as the voice of that last dragon, Sisu.

Last week, Disney announced that fans can now purchase advance tickets for Raya and The Last Dragon from theaters where available, and for those choosing to enjoy the first Disney animated feature to start a Southeast Asian lead at home, they can pre-order Raya and The Last Dragon on Premiere Access on Disney+. Following the precedent set by Mulan last year, the film costs an additional $30 for those who already have a Disney+ subscription. Pre-ordering the film adds it to your Disney+ roster the moment it is released on March 5th.

Directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada with Paul Briggs and John Ripa serving as co-directors on a script written by Qui Ngyuen and Adele Lim, Raya and The Last Dragon stars Tran and Awkwafina along with Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison, and Ross Butler.

You can take a look at the official synopsis for Raya and the Last Dragon below!

“Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well."

Raya and the Last Dragon arrives in theaters and Disney+ on March 5th.