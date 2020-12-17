Creed Singer Scott Stapp to Play Frank Sinatra in Ronald Reagan Movie

✖

2020 has been filled with some truly surprising things - a global pandemic that brought much of the world to a standstill, the death and rebirth of Mr. Peanut, and whatever the heck has been going on with those monoliths. With just a few weeks to go until the new year, 2020 is still finding ways to surprise people -- and it looks like the latest casting addition for the upcoming biopic Reagan is no exception. On Wednesday, Billboard confirmed that Scott Stapp, the veteran heavy metal star who is best known for being the frontman of Creed, will be making his acting debut in Reagan, playing legendary musician Frank Sinatra.

According to the report, Stapp's role in the film will be part of a performance at the Cocoanut Grove night club, at a time when Reagan (played by Dennis Quaid) was the president of the Screen Actors Guild.

"Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint,” Stapp said in a statement. “He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production."

“We are honored to have Scott in Reagan,” director Sean McNamara added. “Scott’s known for big, high energy performances so it was a thrill to see him shift gears to embody Sinatra’s contained charisma.”

The cast of Reagan also includes Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Reagan's first wife Jane Wyman, Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner, and Jon Voight as a KGB agent who tracked Reagan for decades.

Stapp - whose real name is Anthony Scott Flippen - is best known for his tenure in Creed, which stretched from 1994 to 2004 and then 2009 to 2012. He has put out three solo albums since 2004, and also currently serves as the frontman for Art of Anarchy.

Let's just hope movie viewers welcome Stapp's take on Sinatra with arms wide open.

