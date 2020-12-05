California’s Monolith Has Mysteriously Disappeared

✖

California’s strange monolith has mysteriously disappeared and 2020 continues to grow stranger. Pine Mountain in Atascadero was the latest host to the strange slab of metal. Vice is reporting that a group of young men has pilfered the monolith and replaced it with a wooden cross. But, there has been no sign of who is responsible for all this weirdness for right now. It seems as though it will be one of those strange 2020 occurrences that defy explanation. Utah was where the first one popped up and then people began to flock to the site and geomap it. After that, Romania had it’s own strange structure appear. It was only a matter of time before others popped up across the world. It’s not hard to see this ending up being a strange marketing stunt or some kind of weird viral trick that gets played on an unsuspecting Internet. (Anyone remember Horse eBooks on Twitter?) Well, the truth is out there somewhere, but we may never get to see it.

“At this time, neither the City nor the Atascadero Land Preservation Society have any information on how the structure found its way to the top of the mountain or who placed it there,” the city said.

Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno emailed Vice about this incident.

“We are upset that these young men felt the need to drive 5 hours to come into our community and vandalize the Monolith,” said Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno in a statement emailed to Motherboard. “The Monolith was something unique and fun in an otherwise stressful time.”

When Utah’s monolith disappeared, Utah’s Bureau of Land Management had to issue a statement on the disappearing hunk of metal too. They didn't seem too thrilled about the development.

“We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the “monolith” has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party. The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property. We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office. The structure has received international and national attention and we received reports that a person or group removed it on the evening of Nov. 27.”

