Rebel Moon Part 2 Premieres to Lower Viewership Than First Movie
Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies are delivering diminishing returns.
The second film in Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon series arrived on Netflix this past weekend and quickly rose to the top of the streamer's daily movie ranks. Despite winning the opening weekend, however, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver wasn't able to match the debut numbers of its predecessor. According to Netflix's newest streaming numbers, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire delivered roughly 10 million more streaming hours than its newly released sequel.
When the first Rebel Moon was released in December, the film was viewed for more than 54 million hours in its first three days. Tuesday saw Netflix release the viewership from the past week, where Rebel Moon 2 debuted as the streamer's number one overall movie, but it was only viewed for 44 million hours. So while the sequel surpassed the other movies currently on Netflix, it wasn't able to keep pace with the film that came before it.
This doesn't exactly bode well for any potential future films in the Rebel Moon series. Rather than build excitement for the sequel, the first Rebel Moon seemed to bring less attention for the second. Then again, the extended, R-rated cuts are coming this summer, and perhaps those might draw some additional fans.
Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Rebel Moon 2 still holding the number one position in the United States, and it'll be interesting to see how long it can stay atop the daily rankings.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
