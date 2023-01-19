Rebel Moon Footage Has Zack Snyder's Green Arrow Trending

Yesterday, Netflix released the first footage from Zack Snyder's Star Wars-inspired Rebel Moon, and as with all things Snyder, it got people talking about his work with DC and Warner Bros. again. This time was a little different, though. For hours after Netflix's 2023 teaser dropped, "Zack Snyder's Green Arrow" and related phrases trended on Twitter, owing to a single shot from the trailer, in which Charlie Hunnam sports a beard and a green hood, while pointing a gun at the camera. The beard and the green hood, of course, are staples of the Green Arrow wardrobe.

While the gun isn't exactly Oliver Queen's weapon of choice, there's evidence to suggest that Hunnam would have been Snyder's Green Arrow of choice. For a while, he was definitely the internet's.

Along with a brief, action-packed look at Rebel Moon, yesterday Netflix also revealed a December 22 release date for the film, which stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, AnthonyHopkins, Ed Skrein, and more.

Not just inspired by George Lucas's universe, Rebel Moon initially began development as a "more mature" pitch for the Star Wars universe -- but one that fell by the wayside when Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter when the film was announced. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out."

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant.

You can see some of our favorite tweets from yesterday's "Zack Snyder's Green Arrow" trend below.