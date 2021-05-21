✖

After the triumphant releases of Zack Snyder's Justice League and Army of the Dead earlier this year, it looks like Zack Snyder has officially set his next feature film. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Snyder will be co-writing, directing, and producing Rebel Moon, an epic sci-fi fantasy for Netflix. The story of Rebel Moon is set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius, the desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand. Rebel Moon will be Snyder's next project, and is expected to begin production in early 2022.

The report indicates that the idea for Rebel Moon initially began as a "more mature" pitch for Star Wars that Snyder made a decade prior, but that never came to fruition following Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012. Snyder reportedly considered even turning the idea into a potential series.

“This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan,” Snyder said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”

“I’ve spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I’ve been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized.”

Snyder will reportedly co-write the script with Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten and 300 co-writer Kurt Johnstad, off of a story from Snyder and Johnstad. Snyder and his wife, Deborah Snyder, are expected to produce alongside Wesley Coller and Eric Newman. Sarah Bowen will executive produce.

This will be the latest project Snyder has set up at Netflix, including two Army of the Dead spinoffs — a prequel film Army of Thieves, and an animated series titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. He also is set to be involved with Twilight of the Gods, an animated series for the streamer inspired by Norse mythology.

What do you think of the first details surrounding Zack Snyder's next movie? Are you excited for Rebel Moon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!