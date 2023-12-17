Rebel Moon: Ray Fisher Reveals How Zack Snyder Approached Him for Role

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire is now playing in select theaters before it heads to Netflix next week. The movie sees Snyder reuniting with Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Justice League. In the new film, Fisher plays a warrior named Darrian Bloodaxe. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Fisher revealed how Snyder approached him for the film.

"He kind of just called me up and was like, 'Hey, there's this thing. Do you wanna take a look at it?' And I was like, 'Of course. Why not?'" Fisher explained. "I actually got to see some of the whiteboard drawings back before this was even an actual thing. I think back to when they were thinking about this being maybe a TV series. I saw one of his massive whiteboards that had a bunch of drawings on it. And I was like, 'What's this?' He's like, 'Oh, it's just a little space thing I'm working on.' And if Zack tells you, 'Hey, look, it's a little space thing,' then chances are, it's probably like a massive space thing. But then fast forward, you know, three years later here we are now.

What Is Rebel Moon About?

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand against the Tyrant.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, and more. It's Snyder's next big franchise following the success of his original zombie project Army of the Dead, also at Netflix.

Back when Rebel Moon was first announced, Snyder shared what led him to create the project.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder wrote in a statement. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out... I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized."

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is set for release on Netflix on December 22. Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver is coming on April 19, 2024.