“Rebel Moon in Theaters” Trends After Zack Snyder’s Netflix Trailer Debuts

Fans on social media are hoping that they can will a theatrical release for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon into being. Yesterday saw the release of the first teaser for Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, as well as the first confirmation that Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver will be arriving just months after the first part, in April 2024. Snyder fans are hoping that if they make enough noise on the internet, they can encourage Netflix to give Snyder’s space opera epic a limited run in theaters, like what the streamer has done with movies like Glass Onion.

In the hours after the trailer’s release, “Rebel Moon in theaters” was trending on Twitter. The call came out from fans and industry professionals alike, with ScreenRant’s Stephen Colbert saying the hashtag was “the logical response to that trailer.”

“I cannot wait to see Zack Snyder’s gorgeous science-fiction epic extravaganza the way it was meant to be seen: On my 24-inch living room Roku,” joked DC’s Legends of Tomorrow director Andrew Kasch, adding, “It blows my mind how you can’t experience half the mega budget movies on a big screen anymore.”

Netflix describes the project as a “two-part movie event,” while Snyder has suggested there are bigger plans for a cinematic universe around Rebel Moon, including a video game which will take place following the events of The Scargiver.

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant.

Eric Newman, who produced Snyder’s take on Dawn of the Dead in 2004, will produce this film, too. Ironically, Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead was written by James Gunn, whose Guardians of the Galaxy generated dozens of think-pieces linking him to, and eventually asking him about, new Star Wars that might be in his future. For Gunn, the idea didn’t hold any appeal, as he said he would rather create stories from the ground up…which is kind of what Snyder is now doing.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is set for release on Netflix on December 22.