Regina King Has Perfect Response to One Night in Miami’s SAG Award Nominations

Regina King is having a great week! First, she made history by becoming the second Black woman to be nominated for Best Director at the Golden Globes in a category that features three total women for the first time. Her movie, One Night in Miami, was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Leslie Odom Jr.) and was just nominated for two SAG Awards, one for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture and another for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Leslie Odom Jr.). King reacted to the SAG Awards news today, revealing she has never personally been nominated.

"I have never been nominated for @SAGawards Somehow this feels like redemption. Congratulations Fellas! So grateful I was able to have a front row seat to witness your stunning work. #OneNightInMiami," King wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

I have never been nominated for @SAGawards Somehow this feels like redemption. Congratulations Fellas! So grateful I was able to have a front row seat to witness your stunning work. #OneNightInMiami pic.twitter.com/uQCb7HCLx0 — Regina King (@ReginaKing) February 4, 2021

First of all, how the heck is this possible?! King has one Oscar, one Golden Globe, and four Emmys! How were none of those performances also nominated for SAG Awards?! King was a part of the Ray ensemble, who were nominated in 2004 for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture, but no individual nominations is a disservice to King and her many iconic performances.

One Night in Miami follows Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree), Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) on the night of February 25, 1964, after Ali defeated Sonny Liston to become the heavyweight world champion for the first time. The movie is getting Oscar buzz for King, and it is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% critics score.

In addition to the ongoing praise for One Night in Miami, King was also revealed to be one of the upcoming hosts of Saturday Night Live. The show returned on January 30th with The Office alum and A Quiet Place director/star John Krasinski with musical guest Machine Gun Kelly. Dan Levy will be hosting next on February 6th alongside musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. King will be hosting with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff on February 13th.

The 2021 SAG Awards will be held on April 4th. You can check out more of the nominees here.