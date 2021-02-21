Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman Shares Teaser For New Sci-Fi Thriller From Lisa Joy

✖

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman is teaming up with Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy, for her feature film debut. The new sci-fi thriller is titled Reminiscence and is expected to hit theatres and HBO Max on Labor Day. Jackman took to social media yesterday to share the first teaser for the film. "You're going on a journey through memory. All you have to do is follow my voice. #Reminiscence, in U.S. theaters and streaming starting 9.3.21. (Internationally in theaters starting 8.25.21). @hbomax @wbpictures," Jackman wrote on Instagram.

In addition to Jackman, the movie is set to star Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan, and Nico Parker. You can check out the teaser in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

You can read a description of the film via Deadline below:

"The movie follows Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?"

Lisa Joy isn't the only HBO showrunner to have an upcoming project feature Jackman. It was announced this month that the actor is signed on for Netflix's The Overstory, a television adaptation of Richard Powers' Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. According to a new report from Variety, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are executive-producing the television adaptation.

"We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix." Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos said in a statement when the Netflix deal was first announced. "They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members."

Are you excited about Jackman's upcoming projects? Tell us in the comments!

Reminiscence will be released in theatres and on HBO Max on September 3rd. The Overstory does not yet have a release date.