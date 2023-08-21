Reptile: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Benicio Del Toro Thriller

Netflix has a new thriller on the way, one that boasts a pretty recognizable cast. On Monday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for a new movie called Reptile, which will debut on the streaming service this fall after a short stint in select theaters. The film follows a "hardened detective" trying to solve a grisly murder case that begins affecting his own life more than he expects. Sicaro, Traffic, and Guardians of the Galaxy star Benicio Del Toro leads an all-star cast that also includes award-winning musician Justin Timberlake and Clueless star Alicia Silverstone.

The trailer for Reptile sets an eerie tone for the story ahead and gives potential viewers a look at what they can expect when the film arrives. If this first footage is any indication, there are a lot of twists and turns ahead. You can check out the full trailer in the video below!

Reptile will make its global streaming debut on October 6th, premiering on Netflix worldwide. One week earlier, on September 29th, Reptile will open in select theaters for a brief engagement. The film has been rated R.

Reptile Cast

Del Toro stars in Reptile as the lead detective in the film's central murder. In addition to taking on the starring role, Del Toro co-wrote the film with Benjamin Brewer and director Grant Singer, as well as serving as an executive producer. Brewer and Singer share a story credit.

Timberlake and Silverstone also star in Reptile, in addition to Eric Bogosian, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, and Matilda Lutz.

Reptile is Singer's feature directorial debut, following a music video career that includes directing The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face" and Ariana Grande's "Let Me Love You." The film is produced by Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill. Del Toro's fellow executive producers include Rick Yorn and Rachel Smith.

What Is Reptile About?

Here's Netflix's official logline for Reptile:

"Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life."

What did you think about the first trailer for Reptile? Will you be checking out the new movie when it arrives on in theaters and on Netflix this fall? Let us know in the comments!