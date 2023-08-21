Netflix Shuts Down Classic Service, But Some Subscribers May Receive Free Movies

Now that subscribers are unable to get Netflix DVDs through the mail, the stream is reportedly giving away its physical media library.

Now that Netflix's direct mail DVD program will soon become a thing of the past, the streamer may be doing something pretty surprising with its massive physical media library. In a new e-mail sent out by the streamer, it's said those who use the direct-mail DVD service will get 10 mystery titles from their queue sent to them on September 29th.

"After 25 years of movies in the mail, we're approaching the end of our final season," the promotional email reads. "We really appreciate that you're sharing movie nights with us until the last day. Let's have some fun for our finale!"

Here's where things get a little confusing. The DVD service is scheduled to sunset on September 29th, leading some to believe the discs they're receiving are effectively free giveaways. Others, however, are saying they'll still return the DVDs by Netflix's self-imposed October deadline for outstanding rentals.

"You don't get to keep the DVDs," one subscriber said in an interview with NPR. "You do have to send them back."

"It appeared to me that at the end of their time shipping these DVDs out that they're yours to keep," another subscriber told the radio outfit. "Because after all, what are they gonna do with them?"

According to the outlet, a Netflix spokesperson said they do expect subscribers to return the batch of DVDs shipped out, despite the program technically being shuttered. An exact return plan is said to be revealed at a later date.

Why is Netflix closing its DVD business?

According to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, the move was made so that the company can better align itself with an increasingly digital marketplace.

"After an incredible 25 year run, we've decided to wind down DVD.com later this year," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. "Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the business continues to shrink that's going to become increasingly difficult. So we want to go out on a high, and will be shipping our final discs on September 29, 2023."

"Those iconic red envelopes changed the way people watched shows and movies at home — and they paved the way for the shift to streaming," Sarandos continued. "From the beginning, our members loved the choice and control that direct-to-consumer entertainment offered: the wide variety of the titles and the ability to binge watch entire series."