Reunion's Nina Dobrev Says There Are "Some Similarities" Between Her Character and Vampire Diaries Katherine Pierce

Nina Dobrev has an incredibly impressive resume with credits on the global hit teen show The Vampire Diaries and several recent comedies like The Out-Laws, Netflix's Love Hard and Sick Girl. One genre she's never stepped foot into is whodunnits/mysteries, but that's all changing with Chris Nelson's latest film, Reunion. Dobrev plays a politician running for local office, but much like every other politician she has some skeletons in her closet that she will politick to make sure they never see the light of day.

She finds herself back in her hometown for her high school reunion that's in the middle of a snow storm. When some of the rag tag group find themselves snowed in, that's not the only thing they wake up to the next morning. One of their classmates has mysteriously been murdered and they determine the killer is still among them. They work together to solve the case which is just as twisty as one would expect.

Alongside Dobrev, Reunion boasts an all-star cast of Chace Crawford (The Boys), Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends, Get Out), Billy Magnussen (Road House, No Time To Die), Jamie Chung (ABC's Once Upon A Time, Grown Ups), Jillian Bell (Good Burger 2, 22 Jump Street) and Michael Hitchcock (Bridesmaids).

"We shot this film in August in California a couple of years ago and the whole premise of the movie is that we got snowed in. So we had to use a lot of imagination. We were wearing a lot of layers to make it look like it was winter, even though it was the dead of summer, essentially," Dobrev told Comicbook. "But my character she's very different than anyone I've played before. She's a very serious aspiring politician who finds herself in a very incriminating position and has to figure out a politically correct solution to why she was in this environment."

Dobrev's character very much feeds into the trope of, 'well, she seems guilty but maybe she's innocent for this crime. But she's definitely guilty of something.' She explains that was a really fun aspect of the role to play because she's "never" played a sociopath.

Reunion's Amanda Tanner Shares Similarities with Katherine Pierce

(Photo: Republic Pictures/The CW)

"It was fun because, you know, I've never played a sociopath and I've never gotten to play somebody who's kind of selfish and self-centered. And just, I mean, in order to become a politician you really have to look out for yourself; your past is your number one enemy. And so this character is no exception, she definitely has a past to account for and, you know, she doesn't want anyone to find out about her past as it directly effects and incriminates her in many ways. She's not who she seems, let's just put it that way."

When reminded that she did play the iconic Katherine Pierce in The Vampire Diaries and there might even be some comparisons to draw between the two, Dobrev laughs. "So I guess you're right. When I said that I've never played a sociopath before, I suppose I lied because Katherine is a sociopath. But you're right there are some similarities, she's pretty different, but there are some similarities."

Reunion releases on Digital June 28.