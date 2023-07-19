The Vampire Diaries Star Thinks It’s “Too Soon” For a Reboot

The Vampire Diaries has arguably become one of the most prolific franchises in the history of The CW, not only having its own lengthy tenure, but spawning spinoff series The Originals and Legacies. Given the ever-evolving nature of television reboots, remakes, and revivals, there has naturally been the question of whether or not The Vampire Diaries could eventually join that list — but it sounds like it probably won’t happen anytime soon. In a recent interview with Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show, former The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev argued that although she would gladly reunite with the rest of the show’s ensemble cast, it’s way “too soon” to need to update the show’s story.

“Oh my goodness, I think it’s way too soon to be talking about a reboot, because it didn’t even end that long ago,” Dobrev explained. “But I’m very close with Paul [Wesley] and Kayla [Ewell] and Candice [Accola], and Kat [Graham], and the list goes on because it was such a big part of our lives for so many years. So it’s hard not to stay in touch with everybody and see them when we can.”

Dobrev also addressed whether or not she would return to the world of vampire-related media, arguing “I think it always depends on the role and the director. I don’t want to say never because if Steven Spielberg is directing or if Martin Scorsese has a vampire flick coming up and there’s a great role that will challenge me in some way, maybe, so I guess, yeah.”

Will There Be Another The Vampire Diaries Spinoff?

According to franchise showrunner Julie Plec, even though Legacies met its sudden and untimely cancelation in 2022, another offshoot of The Vampire Diaries is definitely in the works.

“We had a plan to keep the franchise on the air until the next installment, which exists in our brains, but not on the page yet,” Plec revealed. “There will be another one. We’re a little sad, we’re going to take a beat, but yeah, there’s more ideas. There’s more to do.”

What Was Legacies About?

Legacies followed Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, who is descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines. Two years after the events of The Originals, 17-year-old Hope attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. The school provides a haven where supernatural beings can learn to control their abilities and impulses. In addition to Russell, the cast of Legacies also includes Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Matt Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard, and Omono Okojie.

“To the cast and crews of all,” Plec wrote in Twitter shortly after the cancelation news broke. “Some who have been part of the family since Day 1 of TVD in 2009. To the marriages that happened along the way, the children who were born, the friendships we all made and to hopefully many, many more stories to come. And to the fans. Without whom none of this matters. It has been my honor to be a part of telling these stories for you. A final tip of the hat to our kindred spirits in cancellation at the CW. What a run we’ve all had. It’s sad when the business changes beneath your feet. May you all find your way to your next adventure with the knowledge that you did yourselves proud.”

