Rian Johnson Jokes That Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods is Star Wars Canon

✖

Last week, Spike Lee's newest film, Da 5 Bloods, hit Netflix. The movie has received positive reviews so far and currently has a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Many of Lee's fellow filmmakers have posted positive thoughts about his new movie, including Rian Johnson. Johnson, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for writing Knives Out, is perhaps best known for helming Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In a recent tweet, Johnson pointed out that actor Ngô Thanh Vân, also known as Veronica Ngo, appeared in The Last Jedi as Rose's sister, Paige Tico, and also appeared in Da 5 Bloods as Hanoi Hannah.

“#Dafivebloods is awesome and also canon,” Johnson joked. You can check out his tweet below:

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving the connection. "Kings supporting kings," one fan replied. "Your mind is truly unmatched," someone else added. "Thank you once again putting Asian representation in the Star Wars films," another fan wrote. "So what I'm hearing is Veronica Ngo should be in Knives Out 2," one person suggested. Someone else also added some sweet photos of Johnson with Ngo:

ComicBook.com's own Spencer Perry, whose review is counted towards that number on Rotten Tomatoes, gave Da 5 Bloods a score of 4 out of 5. He called the film a "powerful drama" and explained that the film's themes are incredibly relevant in 2020. He also discusses how Lee masterfully weaves in various genres and story elements in order to create an enjoyable, hard-hitting experience. You can read Spencer's full review of Da 5 Bloods here, and read the official Da 5 Bloods synopsis from Netflix below:

"From Academy Award Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War."

Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods is now available to stream on Netflix, and Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi is streaming on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.