Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods Is a Hit on Rotten Tomatoes

With the summer movie season effectively nonexistent, it's up to streaming options and on-demand releases to keep people entertained, and June 12th represents perhaps the biggest film day of the entire year. This Friday will see the release of Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson's acclaimed comedy The King of Staten Island, the live-action adaptation of Artemis Fowl on Disney+, and the latest Spike Lee Joint, Da 5 Bloods. Lee's new movie about Black soldiers returning to Vietnam for a treasure hunt has been high on the list of most anticipated 2020 movies for most film fans, and it looks as though the beloved director is once again living up to the hype.

The review embargo for Da 5 Bloods was lifted on Wednesday morning, two days ahead of the film's Netflix debut. Like Lee's previous film, BlacKkKlansman, Da 5 Bloods is proving to be an instant hit amongst critics. 30 reviews have been submitted to Rotten Tomatoes so far, 27 of which have been positive, earning the film a 90% fresh score.

There will be plenty more reviews added to Rotten Tomatoes over the next few days, but this initial reaction will likely be indicative of its overall performance on the site.

ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry, whose review is counted towards that number on RT, gave Da 5 Bloods a score of 4 out of 5. He says that the films themes are incredibly relevant in 2020, and that Lee masterfully weaves in various genres and story elements in order to create an enjoyable, hard-hitting experience. You can read Spencer's full review of Da 5 Bloods here.

Check out the official Da 5 Bloods synopsis from Netflix below.

"From Academy Award Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War."

Da 5 Bloods will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Friday, June 12th.

