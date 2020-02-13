Rick Moranis Breaks Silence on Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Return

It’s official; Rick Moranis is confirmed to appear in the upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel currently in the works for theatrical release. It’s a role that sees Moranis return to acting after a nearly 23-year hiatus from the film industry, one that stems in part on being more selective about the roles he took and instead focusing on raising his two children after the death of his wife. Now, with Moranis set to return as Wayne Szalinski in the sequel that will focus on his son (played by Josh Gad) who also accidentally shrinks his children, the actor is breaking his silence in the most fitting way possible.

Moranis took to Twitter Wednesday night with what might be the most perfect way to confirm a return to the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise ever. Moranis posted a GIF of himself from the original movie with the caption “HONEY, IM BACK.” Check it out for yourself below.

The original Honey, I Shrunk the Kids was a huge box office success in 1989, bringing in $227.7 million at the box office. That film was followed up with 1992’s Honey, I Blew Up the Kids that brought in $76 million. In 1997, Moranis also appeared in Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, a direct-to-video sequel. That film was Moranis’ last live-action film role until this week’s announcement, though he has done some voice work in the years since, including a recent appearance on The Goldbergs “reprising” his role as Dark Helmet from Spaceballs by providing his voice for a dream sequence in an episode.

As for what we know about the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel, this is the synopsis that accompanied the initial reports of the project.

Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. He has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife. When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy. He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink Diane’s cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time. His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids.

The upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel will reportedly shoot in early 2020 with an eye toward a theatrical release, likely in 2021 but with no official date set.