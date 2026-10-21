Ridley Scott’s Long-Awaited Epic Disappointed in Theaters – but It Is Coming to Rule Over Streaming on Netflix Again

It took Ridley Scott over two decades to return to one of his most successful movie franchises and deliver a sequel that came with a stellar cast, hugely expensive production costs, and a belief that it could repeat the success of its predecessor. Scott is no stranger to revisiting his older movies, having previously stepped back into his Alien saga with a pair of divisive prequel movies in Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, but there is one film that seemed to have told its story in its original Oscar-winning release and did not really need a follow-up. That movie is Gladiator, the 2000 Russell Crowe historical epic that delivered on all levels 26 years ago, which was something that Scott’s 2024 sequel Gladiator II did not manage to repeat. Now, the film is heading back to Netflix for a new run that will undoubtedly having subscribers heading back into the world of swords, sandals and power struggles in ancient Rome.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

Gladiator II is a movie that seemed destined to remain a big “what if” of Ridley Scott’s career. The director frequently spoke of wanting to return to the Colosseum for one or maybe even two new stories, but for years the plans lay dormant and undeveloped as Scott could not find the story he was looking for. After potentially contemplating bringing Russell Crowe’s Maximus back from the dead, he finally settled on a plot that mostly mirrored the original movie but featuring the son of Maximus as the central character. Taking on the role of Lucius Aurelius, who was sent away for his protection as a child, Paul Mescal takes on the role of the man forced to follow in his father’s footsteps and challenge the tyranny of the Roman Empire by rising as a gladiator to defy his rulers.

Gladiator II Did Not Rule Over the Box Office or Critics

There are some who fully believe that some movies just do not need to have a sequel. When it was released, Gladiator was a massive success in both terms of its financial performance and almost unanimous critical praise. The closed-ending story of a man seeking to avenge his murdered family and ultimately giving his own life while extracting retribution was pitched perfectly, with the dramatic and brutal ending bringing the tale of Maximus Decimus Meridius to a completely satisfying if devastating conclusion. That left a sequel seemingly out of the question, but Hollywood will always find a way to make a story continue if necessary and Scott’s sequel arrived with some high expectations, spurred on by the inclusion of several big names in the cast such as cinema royalty Denzel Washington.

Gladiator II opened to a reasonable $55 million domestic haul and over the full theatrical run pulled in a total worldwide gross of just over $460 million. However, like many blockbusters the film’s $250 million budget (and marketing) meant that it did only made a small profit from its theatrical run. This disappointing result – which mirrored several of Scott’s recent movies such as Napoleon – was added to by a 70% score from Rotten Tomatoes critics, who felt the movie did not deliver enough to keep entertain them. However, Gladiator II has made up for any shortcomings with several huge streaming runs across various platforms. Having already dominated Netflix in the past, it is likely that when it comes back to the platform on November 1 it will be as heroic this time as it was the first. While waiting for that, fans can go back and rewatch the superior original Gladiator which is streaming on Prime Video, Hulu, and Paramount+ among others.

What did you think of Gladiator II? Was the wait worth it, or should the original film remained a standalone movie?