Ridley Scott’s Third Alien Prequel Gets An Exciting Update, But Will It Ever Be Made?

Decades after directing the original Alien, Ridley Scott returned to the iconic sci-fi franchise by helming a pair of prequel films, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, that aimed to expand the lore and mythology by exploring deep, philosophical questions. Scott had plans for a third project to round out a trilogy, but the Alien prequel series was scrapped following Covenant‘s mixed reception and box office performance. 20th Century Studios took Alien in a different direction with throwback thriller Alien: Romulus, but Scott’s two prequels have been reappraised, with some fans appreciating what the director was going for. This has sparked interest in seeing Scott’s third prequel. A year after stating he’d be up for it, the legendary filmmaker has offered another exciting update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times ahead of the release of his new film The Dog Stars, Scott mentioned that another Alien prequel is being developed. The story would pick up from where Covenant left off, chronicling the android David as he looks to build a “brave new world for himself.” In particular, Scott is intrigued by the angle of an A.I. going rogue. “AIs can go off. And if they do, it’s like a bomb,” he said. Additional information, such as a production timeline or possible release date, is unknown at this time.

This story is developing…