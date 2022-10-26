Rihanna Teases Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Song "Lift Me Up"

Rihanna teased her new song, "Lift Me Up", from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Fans of the Grammy-winning entertainer were shocked to hear she would be releasing two new songs as a part of the Marvel Studios production. The snippet on social media has already sent a lot of her listeners into hysterics as the release of new music only dumps gasoline on the hype for Wakanda Forever. "Lift Me Up" serves as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman. It features performances by Tems and Rihanna with Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler. For fans of the singer, this single signals the start of the next era for the businesswoman. You can listen to the full song this Friday October 28 off of Rihanna's Westbury Road label. Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records are also partnering on the release.

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," explained Tems. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

When Does The Soundtrack Release?

Marvel's got a soundtrack coming on November 4, here's who's involved: "The soundtrack, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By, will be available on November 4 from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. The soundtrack album producers are Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score, composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson, will be available on November 11 from Hollywood Records."

Here's the description for the highly-anticipated sequel: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli."

Are you hyped for new Rihanna? Let us know down in the comments!