We're just weeks away from the release of the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the sequel's latest tease has fans in a frenzy. Rumors have been circulating for some time that the new film will see none other than Grammy Award-winner Rihanna contribute some original music, with a report last week revealing she may have performed two songs for the film. Marvel Studios is now fanning the flames of those rumors themselves, debuting a new teaser that sure seems to be teasing new Rihanna music

The video, which was posted on the Marvel Studios and Black Panther social media channels, begins with just the logo for the new movie. As the Marvel logo and the letters in the film's title begin to fade away, a lone "R" from the beginning of "Forever" stays solid and moves to the center of the video. With the "R" in the middle of the frame, the reveal of a date, October 28, 2022, fades in afterward, prompting many to believe that a confirmation of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, including new Rihanna songs, will be announced this Friday.

Naturally the video comes after the rumor mill has been chugging along for weeks, with Marvel's new video resulting in a ton of wild and frenzied reactions from Marvel and Rihanna fans alike. Check out what people are saying, and the video itself, below.

(Cover Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty)