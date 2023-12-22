Road House: New Look at Jake Gyllenhaal Released

Jake Gyllenhaal will be stepping into one of Patrick Swayze's most iconic film roles ever with this new version of Road House – but based on some new imagery from the film, it's clear that Gyllenhaal will at least look the part of martial arts fighter-turned-bar security, a position better known as a "cooler."

In Road House (2024), "An ex-UFC middleweight fighter ends up working at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys where things are not as they seem."

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The new look at a clip from Road House (2024) was featured in Amazon Prime Video's 2024 preview featurette. The scene shows Gyllenhaal's character in the parking lot of a Florida bar, where there is an issue with some rowdy patrons. Gyllenhaal's character wastes no time, violently slapping one of the patrons across his face. The Patron and his friends are stunned – at first; however, they don't take too kindly to Gyllenhaal mocking them thereafter, telling the man "Ohhhh, I just slapped you – are you all right?" Not surprisingly, a fight ensues after that, and Gyllenhaal quickly punches, elbows, and man-slaps his way through the men without breaking a sweat.

The clip is very short, but it already implies how Gyllenhaal's take will be different from Swayze's character "Dalton" in the original. Gyllenhaal seems to be very much channeling the sort of outrageous braggadocio and sh*t-talk attitude of modern MMA stars like Connor McGregor, Patch Mix, etc. Ironically, the clip also clearly demonstrates that Gyllenhaal's character will be much less a "cooler" than someone who doesn't at all mind using aggression and violence out of the gate – at least when the film begins. It will be interesting to see if there isn't a deeper story about how that adherence to violence and hurting people possibly got in the way of his MMA career – and what happens when he possibly stumbles into a world where he's not the only dangerous animal on the prowl.

Road House (1989) has become a cult classic that few are happy to see getting a remake. Gyllenhaal and Bourne Identity director Doug Liman certainly have a challenge to overcome – but it feels like at least the hard-hitting action will be worth the price of admission. The film co-stars Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus, Fargo S5), Travis Van Winkle (Friday the 13th, YOU), Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die, The Many Saints of Newark) Jessica Williams (Fantastic Beasts) and others.

Road House (2024) will be released on March 21, 2024.