Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Road House Reboot on Prime Video

Jake Gyllenhaal will be starring in a Road House reboot (or "reimagining") that's coming to Prime Video. Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) will direct the film, Joel Silver (The Matrix) will be producing it through Silver Pictures, and the script is being written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry which will feature a pretty stacked cast of up-and-coming actors alongside Gyllenhaal. Road House was, of course, the cult-classic tough-guy film that helped establish Patrick Swayze as one of the most versatile movie stars of his day, and forever cemented his character, James Dalton, as a legendary badass. That's all to say: Gyllenhaal, Liman, and Prime Video are stepping on rather hallowed grounds, with this new Road House...

"I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved 'Road House' legacy," Doug Liman said in a statement. "And I can't wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role."

The report from Variety states that this new version of Road House will see Gyllenhaal playing "a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but 'soon discovers that not everything is what it seem in this tropical paradise.'"

It sounds like the classic Roadhouse film, with the potential twist of Gyllenhaal's character finding out that the place he's protecting as a "cooler" may not be what it seems? Just speculation, but wouldn't be surprised if it turned out to be the case...

"'Road House' is a homerun for us," stated Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. "Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie. We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience."

(Photo: The Weinstein Company)

Amazon's new version of Road House will co-star Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Hannah Love Lanier (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Travis Van Winkle (You), B.K. Cannon (Why Women Kill), Arturo Castro (Broad City), Dominique Columbus (Ray Donovan), Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds) and Bob Menery.

No release date has been announced for Amazon's Road House.