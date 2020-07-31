Rob Zombie's Firefly Trilogy Coming to Standard Edition Blu-ray

✖

Rob Zombie's "Firefly Trilogy," which last month was set for a deluxe edition home release with a steelbook and lots of bonus features, will also get a standard Blu-ray release without quite as many bells and whistles. It's hitting two weeks after the deluxe edition Steelbook comes to Target, meaning that both will be available for sale before the end of September. The trilogy includes House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, and the recent 3 From Hell.

Filming on House of 1000 Corpses was completed in 2000, but the graphic nature of the film caused studio Universal Pictures to delay its release as it feared it would earn an NC-17 rating. Zombie ended up purchasing the rights to the film himself and collaborated with Lionsgate to release the film in 2003, as it underwent enough edits to tone it down to earn an R rating.

The film was enough of a success to warrant the 2005 sequel The Devil's Rejects, which grew the filmmaker's following even more and, despite the lead characters seemingly dying in the finale of that film, we saw their return 14 years later with 3 From Hell.

Since 3 From Hell is brand new, and a lot of folks haven't had a chance to see it yet, you can check out the film's synopsis below:

After barely surviving a furious shootout with the police, Baby Firefly, Otis Driftwood, and Captain Spaulding are behind bars. But pure evil cannot be contained. Teaming up with Otis’ half-brother Wilson, the demented Firefly clan are back to unleash a whole new wave of death and depravity. A firestorm of murder, madness and mayhem will be released in this terror ride to Hell and back, in this long-awaited sequel to Zombie’s cult hits House of 1000 Corpses (2003) and The Devil’s Rejects (2005). The film also features the last on-screen appearance of beloved genre star and longtime Zombie collaborator Sid Haig.

3 From Hell stars Sheri Moon Zombie (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, Halloween), Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses), Richard Brake (Game of Thrones, Hannibal Rising, 31, The Chameleon), Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords of Salem, Westworld), with Danny Trejo (The Devil’s Rejects, Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn), and Sid Haig (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, Kill Bill: Vol. 2).

Rob Zombie's Firefly Trilogy will come to Target in a special edition steelbook on September 8. Two weeks later, the standard edition of the Blu-ray will show up in stores on September 22.

