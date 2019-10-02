3 From Hell Gets New Trailer for Encore Screening

Due to the popular demand of Rob Zombie‘s follow-up to The Devil’s Rejects, 3 From Hell will be returning to theaters for a one-night event, with the filmmaker celebrating the encore screening by releasing the above new trailer. The original screenings of the film were spread out over three nights, which included double features with Devil’s Rejects and behind-the-scenes footage, with this encore screening promising more behind-the-scenes footage, an introduction from Zombie himself, and an exclusive poster in limited quantities. You can head over to Fathom Events’ website to get details on the upcoming screenings at participating theaters, with the film coming to Blu-ray on October 15th.

Fathom Events describes the screening, “First there was House of 1000 Corpses. Then there was The Devil’s Rejects. Now, from writer/director Rob Zombie, comes the next blood-soaked chapter in the most violent crime saga in history… 3 From Hell. This special encore event will feature an intro from Rob, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film and a brand-new commemorative poster (100 posters per location, first come, first serve).”

3 From Hell stars Sheri Moon Zombie (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, Halloween), Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses), Richard Brake (Game of Thrones, Hannibal Rising, 31, The Chameleon), Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords of Salem, Westworld), with Danny Trejo (The Devil’s Rejects, Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn), and Sid Haig (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, Kill Bill: Vol. 2).

The trilogy kicked off in 2003 with House of 1000 Corpses, with the sadistic Firefly family quickly amassing passionate fans in the horror community. The killers returned in 2005 with Devil’s Rejects, growing their following even further. With that film seemingly depicting their demise, fans were surprised to learn they would return 14 years later in this new film, but star Moseley confirmed it was easier than anticipated getting back into the mindset of his character Otis.

“I go to a lot of fan conventions and certainly Otis has stayed alive, at least in the eyes and minds of the fans,” Moseley shared with ComicBook.com about reprising the role. “I don’t really watch Devil’s Rejects or House of 1000 Corpses all that often, so, in other words, I’m not home alone at night, burning the midnight oil, keeping those fires burning for Otis or Chop Top (from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), for that matter.”

He added, “They’re just kind of in there. I think once you’ve actually done a movie or two as that character, it’s in your DNA. I guess like riding a bicycle. You just never really forget, especially after Devil’s Rejects. That was the first time I’d ever done a character twice and I think it’s still the only character I’ve ever played more than once. So you get pretty comfortable or the character gets comfortable with you, one way or the other.”

Check out 3 From Hell in theaters on October 14th and grab the Blu-ray on October 15th.

