Robert Downey Jr. Convinced Chris Evans to Play Captain America

For over a decade, Marvel Studios has been hitting it out of the park with all of its movies and TV series released, and fans have been loving all of it. Two of the most popular characters to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe must be Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans). There is a lot of expectation for both characters to return in some shape or form. Evans has stated time and time again that while he would return to the role of Captain America, he doesn't think it will happen anytime soon. Evans has had a weird relationship with his MCU contract and currently doesn't have one in place, but it turns out that an unsuspecting person convinced him to sign on to Captain America in the first place. In a new report from Vanity Fair, Downey convinced the actor to sign on, and the studios dialed down the contract to a six-movie deal.

"This is it. I just signed my death warrant; my life's over. I can't believe I did this. This isn't the career I wanted." Evans explained his emotions until he realized the Captain America movies were actually good. "The biggest thing I was worried about was making shitty fucking movies," he said. "I don't want to make shitty movies and be contractually obligated to make garbage."

Chris Evans Comments on Captain America Return

Evans recently spoke with GQ about the possibility of returning as Steve Rogers / Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the actor didn't exactly say no to a return. Evans makes it known that while he is up to returning as Captain America, it wouldn't be for a while.

"I'll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience," Evans revealed. "But I'm also very precious with it. It's something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can't believe it even happened. And I wouldn't want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn't live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn't connected to that original thing. So, no time soon."

"And ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I'm not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied." The Captain America star added.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more details on Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and the future of the MCU as we learn it.

What do you think about the news? Are you excited that Robert Downey Jr. convinced Chris Evans to play Captain America? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!