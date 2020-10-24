Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo Reunite as the Science Bros for Election Day

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us lots of things to be thankful for, and that definitely includes the science bros, which consist of Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner. The two characters were constant highlights in the Avengers films, and the actors behind the characters clearly have a fondness for them too, as Downey Jr. and Ruffalo have reunited for a good cause. The two Marvel staples are urging people to vote, and have created a virtual rally to get young people to the polls.

Downey Jr. shared an image of himself alongside Ruffalo with I Voted stickers, and gave the details on where you can find the stream, which can be found here.

"Oct 24, 3p ET 12 PT, tune in for an epic virtual rally serving up voting inspiration from youth activists all over the country..Find the stream on https://live.votewith.us and across @youtube & coalition partners’ social media channels. #sciencebros #ivoted #votewithus #vote #2020"

It's hard to imagine either role being played by someone else, but Ruffalo was actually hesitant to take on the role until he got a little encouragement.

"I was scared," Ruffalo said. "I didn't know what I could add to what I already thought had been done so well before me. I'd only been doing indie movies up 'til that point. So I was like, 'I don't know if I'm the right person for this.' And Joss Whedon's like, 'Yeah, you are the right person.' And then I got a call from Downey, it must've made it to him that I was hemming and hawing, and he just simply said, 'Ruffalo, let's go. We got this,' in true Iron Man fashion. And then after that, I was like, 'I guess I have to do it.'"

The two then quickly became favorites in every scene they were in together, and while we won't get them in a scene again (at least without some time travel or other craziness involved), it is good to see them again outside of the movies.